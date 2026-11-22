Music composer AR Rahman has opened up about his experience working on Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The Oscar-winning musician revealed that he turned down around 10-12 film offers to dedicate his time to the ambitious project. He also shared that he spent nearly three years working on its music and is proud of what the team has created.

AR Rahman Turned Down 10-12 Films For Ramayana

Speaking at a press conference during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Rahman explained that working on 'Ramayana' required considerable time and creative commitment. He decided to prioritise the project over several other film offers because he wanted to give it his complete attention.

The composer also spoke about the effort that went into creating the film's music. He revealed that some compositions required multiple revisions before the team was satisfied with the final version.

Talking about 'Ravana Tandav', Rahman shared that the track went through approximately 12-13 versions before the team selected the one they liked. He expressed pride in the work and described the entire experience as special.

AR Rahman Teams Up With Hans Zimmer For Ramayana

Another major highlight of the project is Rahman's collaboration with internationally acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer. The two musicians have joined hands to create the musical world of the epic, making it one of the most anticipated aspects of the film.

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with its first instalment scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.