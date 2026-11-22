MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ahmed Al Nuaimi was around 10 years old when he first started playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in 2013. More than a decade later, the 23-year-old Emirati is playing the latest instalment of the franchise, but his enthusiasm for the game comes with concerns about its younger audience.

Al Nuaimi said the storyline, online modes and regular updates have kept him interested in the series over the years.“Every single update in the game made me more invested in it,” he told Khaleej Times.

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The game carries a 21+ age classification in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

However, having started playing GTA at a young age himself, Al Nuaimi believes age restrictions are not doing enough to prevent children from accessing games intended for adults.

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Rockstar Games officially released Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, marking the franchise's first major new instalment in 13 years.

While the release has generated excitement among gamers worldwide, it has also raised questions about children's exposure to violence, criminal activities and other mature content.

Concerns from a longtime player

Despite enjoying the franchise, Al Nuaimi believes its content may affect players differently, particularly those who are younger.

“Some people wouldn't let games like GTA influence their own behaviour,” he said.

He believes players should be able to distinguish between fictional entertainment and real-life behaviour but expressed concern about whether younger audiences can always make that distinction.

When asked whether existing age restrictions are effective, Al Nuaimi said he believes stronger measures are needed.

“There are so many kids who play GTA,” he said, adding that he hopes more will be done to protect younger generations from inappropriate gaming content.

His concerns highlight a challenge for parents and regulators: How to ensure games designed for adults remain accessible to their intended audience without exposing children to unsuitable material.

UAE authorities warn parents

On November 21, the UAE's National Drug Enforcement Authority issued a warning about the potential negative effects of content featured in GTA, particularly scenes involving drug use and illegal activities.

In a statement shared on X, the authority warned that such content could affect children's and adolescents' awareness and behaviour.

It urged parents to monitor the video games their children play, check age classifications and educate them about potentially harmful content.

The authority stressed that protecting children from the dangers of drugs is a shared responsibility that begins with awareness and parental supervision.

How do age restrictions work in the Gulf?

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have video game classification systems with six age categories: 3+, 7+, 12+, 16+, 18+ and 21+.

The classifications take into account factors such as violence, inappropriate language, drug use and other mature themes.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Media Regulation explains that the 21+ category includes games containing particularly violent or disturbing scenes, drug-related content and sensitive themes.

In the UAE, the National Media Authority is responsible for issuing age rating certificates for electronic video games.

However, an age classification does not necessarily prevent a younger person from accessing a game through a shared console or an adult's account.

Gaming platforms offer parental controls that allow families to restrict access to age-inappropriate content, manage purchases and monitor gaming activity.

The effectiveness of these measures can depend on how accounts are configured and how actively parents supervise their children's gaming habits.

Do violent video games influence behaviour?

Although concerns about violent video games have existed for decades, scientific research has not established a straightforward connection between playing such games and committing violent acts in real life.

A 2019 study by researchers from the University of Oxford and Cardiff University examined 1,004 British adolescents aged 14 and 15, alongside an equal number of parents and carers.

Published in Royal Society Open Science, the study found no significant association between playing violent video games and aggressive behaviour reported by carers.

The American Psychological Association, in its revised 2020 resolution on violent video games, acknowledged evidence of a small association between violent gaming and certain aggressive behaviours but said there was insufficient scientific evidence to establish a causal link with violent behaviour.

The distinction is important because aggression and criminal violence are not the same, and behaviour can be influenced by a range of individual, social and environmental factors.

These findings do not mean that every video game is appropriate for children, but they suggest that concerns about violent content should not automatically be treated as evidence that gaming causes real-life violence.

Beyond age rating

For parents, protecting younger players may involve more than checking the number printed on a game's packaging.

Setting up age-appropriate accounts, using parental controls and maintaining open conversations about the difference between fictional content and real-life consequences can help families manage children's exposure to mature games.

For Al Nuaimi, enjoying GTA and questioning its accessibility to children are not contradictory. Having followed the franchise for more than a decade, he remains interested in its stories and gameplay while hoping that younger audiences receive greater protection.

“Younger audiences shouldn't grow up fantasising about robbing cars and banks,” he said.

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