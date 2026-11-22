MENAFN - Asia Times) I need a hero

I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night

He's gotta be strong and he's gotta be fast

And he's gotta be fresh from the fight

– Bonnie Tyler

The tragedy of Shakespeare's Othello is that the lesser man won. Courage, talent and honor are no match for malice and treachery. Jensen Huang's removal from Nvidia, the company he founded and led for 33 years, was the dirty work of Iagos embedded throughout America's power structure.

Through lies, allegations and innuendo, these calculating ciphers live to destroy the Othellos among us. This crime has the fingerprints of all the usual suspects (China hawks, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the intelligence apparatus) and, seemingly, a newly empowered AI company that eagerly bit the hand that fed it.

The American power structure is filled with petty ciphers, each with their hands on powerful but limited levers of control. Occupants of these dismal seats are dying to pull their lever. For the Iagos among us, pulling the lever is irresistible because that may be the only power they will ever exercise.

Jensen Huang, as the highest-profile Asian American CEO, had the courage to say it does not matter whether China or the US wins the AI race. Not only that, a key component of Jensen's strategy was to support open-source models, including developing Nvidia's own, with the belief that AI should be accessible to as many people as possible. Huang believed that AI will benefit all of humanity, no matter who is ahead.

This is the only morally correct position in science and technology. Knowledge should belong to all of humanity, and the more there is, the more it can be shared. For decades, this was conventional wisdom among technologists worldwide. Of late, however, its adherents have had to talk in cowardly ways.

Elon Musk holds this view but does not have the courage, even as a white American, to publicly articulate it. When pressed in interviews, Musk beats around the bush and talks about advantages and disadvantages of China and the US in developing AI, before arriving at some mealy-mouthed suggestion that the US needs to build more power plants and then starts hand-waving about his cockamamie plan to build data centers in space.

While Musk lacks the courage of his convictions (he would move all Tesla R&D to China in a heartbeat if he could get away with it), spinelessness does allow him to play dilettante at the highest level of American politics while Tesla generates most of its profits from its Shanghai factory. Speaking truth to power is always treacherous, and Elon needs to cover his ass.