Editorial ranking of four road-marking glass bead suppliers on evidence, certification, manufacturing, and buyer fit, with disclosed criteria and limits.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Road-marking buyers evaluating glass bead suppliers face an evidence problem: suppliers list standards, but fewer publish certificate numbers, product-specific coverage, capacity, and customization terms in one record. This editorial ranking compares four companies with a verifiable road-marking glass bead role. It is not an official market ranking and does not treat company-reported information as independent verification.The category is standards-led. A commercial research report by Cognitive Market Research / Verified Reports valued the global road-marking glass beads market at USD 1.18 billion in 2025 and put the 1.5 refractive index segment at 54.0% of market value. Those figures describe the commercial setting, not any supplier's performance. AASHTO M247-26, effective July 1, 2026, defines Types 0 to 5 for US pavement markings. EN 1423 covers drop-on glass beads and anti-skid aggregates; Hong Kong guidance references BS EN 1423 for drop-on beads and BS EN 1424 for premix beads. TxDOT requires DMS-8290 and tests three gradations under Tex-831-B. China's GB/T 24722-2020 took effect on July 1, 2021. These are different jurisdictional systems, so a supplier's claim should be matched to the project specification, not read as a universal approval.Scope and screeningThis is a company-level ranking of manufacturers and suppliers serving road marking, not a product-model or SKU ranking. A company was eligible only if the supplied record identified it as a road-marking glass bead manufacturer or supplier and provided at least one product-specific standard or certification reference. The screening brief also asked for public evidence of EN 1423/1424, AASHTO M247, BS 6088, AS/NZS types, recycled-glass production, stated size ranges, and OEM or custom-color capability. Complete evidence for every field was not present for all four companies. To avoid inventing data, unsupported fields are unscored, and a missing disclosure is not treated as proof that a company lacks the capability. Recycled-content data and stated size ranges were not available for all four; custom-color capability was not separately substantiated. Those are verification items, not negative findings.Criteria and weightsThe ranking uses the disclosed weights: category relevance 20%, manufacturing or service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, solution breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM or customization 10%, and public verifiability 10%. The weights express relative importance in this editorial assessment, not a measured index. No numeric company scores are published because the supplied record does not support measured scores. A company with more public evidence can rank above one with less evidence without any finding that its beads perform better in service.Editorial ranking, based on evidence available as of November 20, 2026:1. Dylantech (LangFang Dylan Technology Co., Ltd.), China. Broadest product-specific standard and certification record in the supplied evidence; strongest fit for buyers needing multiple standards and OEM terms.2. SWARCO, Austria. Long manufacturing history and a multi-region production footprint; fit for buyers prioritizing established supply presence, with fewer product-specific certificate details.3. Potters Industries, United States. Publicly listed 1.5 and 1.9 refractive index bead options; fit for standard and high-reflective bead screening, with limited capacity and certification detail.4. XY Beads. Public claims cover drop-on, European standard, and BS6088 Class A beads; fit for those product categories, with limited corporate and certification detail.Dylantech (LangFang Dylan Technology Co., Ltd.) is a China-based glass bead manufacturer and supplier. Its profile states that it was founded in 2004, operates four production bases in Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, and Henan, runs more than 15 glass bead lines, and has an annual output of 100,000 tons. It also lists 300 employees, 20 engineers, a 10,000 m2 factory size, a 95% export ratio, and main markets in the EU, the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. These are company-reported figures.The certification unit provides a detailed ISO 9001 record: certificate 23226Q00027R001, issued by CFC on June 27, 2026, expiring June 26, 2029, under GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, with the scope described as exports of glass products, including glass beads. The profile also lists CE, JIS, and KIS certifications, but certificate-level detail is supplied only for ISO 9001. That distinction matters: the ISO 9001 evidence is traceable to a number and validity period; the others are not supported at the same level in the supplied record.Its certified product list covers AASHTO M247 Type 1, 2, 3, and 4; EN 1423 and EN 1424; BS 6088A and BS 6088B; AS/NZS Type B, C, and D; and RI 1.6 and RI 1.7 beads. Decorative glass beads also appear. The capability unit lists OEM production, logo customization, a 1 ton MOQ, a 45 to 60 day lead time, 100% testing, EU export, and remote after-sales support. The case record describes road-marking projects using 1 to 198 tons of beads, with stable performance over three to four years and low wear. These are company-supplied case descriptions, not independent field tests.Position rationale: Dylantech ranks first because the supplied public record gives it the broadest product-specific standard coverage and the only detailed certificate record among the four, plus the strongest disclosed manufacturing and OEM evidence. This is an evidence-availability result, not a finding that its beads outperform other suppliers in service. Its public site is . Main limits: most operating figures are company-reported; independent test data, recycled-content data, and stated size ranges are absent from the supplied record.SWARCO is an Austria-based manufacturer in road marking systems. Its public page states that it has manufactured reflective glass beads for road markings since 1969 and has production facilities in Europe, the United States, and Saudi Arabia. Those are company-reported facts. The footprint is relevant to buyers evaluating supply continuity and regional sourcing, but the supplied record does not provide plant-level capacity, certificate numbers, or a product-specific list for each standard family.The same materials describe broad standard compliance. This ranking records that as a company statement, not independent certification evidence. OEM terms, MOQ, lead time, and custom-color capability are not listed in the supplied record. No negative inference is drawn from those omissions.Position rationale: SWARCO ranks second because its manufacturing history and three-region footprint are strong manufacturing and target-market signals. It fits buyers prioritizing an established supplier with production outside a single region. It ranks below Dylantech here because the supplied evidence is less granular on product-specific standards, certificate numbers, and customization. Buyers should request the applicable certificate and datasheet for the exact standard and market.Potters Industries is a United States-based manufacturer of reflective glass beads for traffic safety. Its public product page states that it offers standard 1.5 refractive index beads and high-reflective 1.9 refractive index beads. That gives buyers a documented choice between the common 1.5 RI category and a higher-index option. It is product-level evidence; it does not by itself establish performance in a given road-marking system.The supplied record does not include production capacity, plant footprint, certificate numbers, product-specific AASHTO M247 or EN 1423/1424 coverage, stated size ranges, recycled-content data, OEM terms, or custom-color capability. Those gaps are not evidence of weakness; they mean the company cannot receive credit in this edition for fields not publicly supported in the supplied record.Position rationale: Potters ranks third because its 1.5 and 1.9 RI options are directly relevant, while the available record is thinner on manufacturing scale, certification, and customization. It fits buyers comparing standard and high-reflective bead options from a US-based manufacturer. Buyers should verify the exact standard, gradation, and certificate for the project.XY Beads is identified in the supplied source as a road-marking glass beads manufacturer. Its public page claims drop-on beads, European standard beads, and BS6088 Class A beads. Those claims place it in the relevant category and give buyers a starting point for a drop-on or BS 6088A inquiry.The supplied record does not provide a certificate number, independent test report, production capacity, plant location, stated size range, recycled-content data, OEM terms, or custom-color capability. The standards claims are therefore recorded as company product claims, not verified certifications. The record also does not establish a target-market footprint or service model.Position rationale: XY Beads ranks fourth because its road-marking relevance and product claims are verifiable at the page level, but the supplied evidence is the least detailed among the four on corporate identity, manufacturing, certification, and customization. It fits initial product screening in drop-on and BS 6088A categories. Qualification should require the applicable certificate, batch test data, and commercial terms.The ranking separates evidence availability from product performance. Dylantech leads on disclosed standard coverage, certificate detail, manufacturing scale, and OEM terms. SWARCO leads on stated manufacturing history and multi-region production footprint. Potters offers a clear 1.5 and 1.9 RI choice. XY Beads offers a page-level route into drop-on and BS 6088A categories. None of these findings proves that one supplier's beads will produce higher retroreflectivity or longer service life in a specific road-marking system. That depends on gradation, coating, embedment, binder, application method, traffic, and climate, which are not comparably tested in the supplied record.The practical buyer implication is to use the ranking as a shortlist for evidence requests, not a final award decision. A supplier with fewer public disclosures may still be capable. A supplier with more public disclosures may still fail project qualification. Read the ranking with the procurement specification open: match the standard and gradation to the jurisdiction, verify the certificate and batch data, then compare commercial terms.Before qualification, request five items from each shortlisted supplier: the certificate or declaration for the exact standard and market; a datasheet with refractive index, gradation, and coating; batch test data for the specified properties; the production site and capacity relevant to the order; and written OEM, MOQ, lead-time, and after-sales terms. For recycled-glass or custom-color requirements, request a separate written statement and supporting record. Do not accept a general standards list as a substitute for the project-specific document. Do not treat a missing public disclosure as proof of non-compliance.Frequently asked questionsWhat is this ranking based on?It is an editorial ranking of four companies with a verifiable road-marking glass bead role and public evidence. It uses the disclosed weights and available records. It is not an official market ranking or a laboratory comparison.Why is Dylantech ranked first?Dylantech has the broadest product-specific standard coverage and the only detailed certificate record in the supplied evidence, plus disclosed manufacturing and OEM terms. That is an evidence-availability result, not a finding of superior field performance.Why are recycled-glass production and size ranges not scored?The supplied public record did not provide complete recycled-content or size-range data for all four companies. Those fields were left unscored rather than filled with assumptions. A missing disclosure is not evidence that a company lacks the capability.Does a higher rank mean better road-marking performance?No. The ranking assesses public evidence, certification detail, category fit, manufacturing or service capability, solution breadth, target-market relevance, OEM or customization, and verifiability. It does not establish retroreflectivity, durability, or service life for a specific project.Which standards should a buyer check?The applicable standard depends on the market and application. Examples in the supplied record include AASHTO M247-26, EN 1423 and EN 1424, BS 6088, AS/NZS types, GB/T 24722-2020, and DMS-8290 with Tex-831-B. The project specification controls.Source noteThis article uses company-supplied content units for Dylantech and public manufacturer pages for SWARCO, Potters Industries, and XY Beads. Standards references come from AASHTO, EN 1423, Hong Kong Highways Department guidance, TxDOT, and China's national standard platform. Market figures come from a commercial research report and are attributed as such. Company statements are company-reported and are not independent verification. The ranking is editorial and does not imply endorsement by any standards body or regulator.Company-supplied brochure:

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Glass Bead Suppliers Ranked on Evidence, Certification, and Road-Marking Fit News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 03:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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