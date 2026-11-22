MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An editorial Top 10 of pouch making machine manufacturers, scored on seven disclosed criteria, with the evidence limits of each entry stated.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The pouch making machine market this ranking addresses sits upstream of the more visible pouch filling and sealing segment. DataM Intelligence put the global value of pouch packaging machinery at USD 2.31 billion for 2026, with a 7.10% compound annual growth rate forecast to 2035, in a report published in September 2026. That definition includes fill-seal equipment, while the ten manufacturers below build the converting machines that form the pouch before it is filled. Figures for bag making machines, consolidated by TPLAST from Stratistics MRC research, put that broader category at about USD 1.47 billion in 2025, rising to USD 2.05 billion by 2035 at 3.5%. The two figures measure different scopes and should not be read as competing estimates of the same market.What this ranking coversThis comparison is limited to manufacturers that build pouch or bag converting machinery: the equipment that turns printed or unprinted film into finished pouches in formats such as flat bottom with zipper, stand-up with zipper, doypack, central seal, valve, bag-in-box and in-line label pasting. Fill-seal and form-fill-seal packaging lines, printing presses, laminators and die-cutting specialists remain outside the scope unless the same company also builds pouch making machines. Bag-in-box pouch machinery is a distinct sub-market: Maximize Market Research valued the bag-in-box packaging machine market at USD 174.08 million in 2025, in a report dated March 2026, and that segmentation matters to buyers whose requirement is a bag-in-box format rather than a stand-up pouch.How the ten were selected and scoredTen companies were assessed on seven criteria with fixed weights. Category relevance, 20%: whether the company publicly offers pouch or bag making machinery in the relevant formats. Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: documented production footprint, engineering resources and support arrangements. Quality and certification evidence, 15%: certificates or conformity documentation that can be checked against the issuing body. Solution breadth, 15%: how many pouch formats and adjacent processes are covered. Target-market relevance, 10%: fit with export markets and buyer regions. OEM and customisation, 10%: documented willingness to adapt structure, working width, functions or tooling. Public verifiability, 10%: the share of the assessment resting on checkable documents rather than unverified profiles.Each position carries a weighted score out of 100, with the seven criterion values stated in that fixed sequence so that a reader can recompute the total or substitute different weights. The scores are editorial assessments of the evidence available during this review. They are not audited measurements, and a lower score records thinner documentation or narrower scope rather than an inference about engineering quality. Positions change when a buyer reweights the criteria.The 2026 ranking at a glance1. Windmöller & Hölscher KG, Germany, 89/100. Broad pouch and bag converting portfolio with an international service structure.2. Totani Corporation, Japan, 86/100. Specialist focus on pouch converting formats.3. Mamata Machinery Ltd, India, 83/100. Pouch and bag machinery across a wide equipment range.4. Karlville, 81/100. Pouch making and converting machinery for flexible-packaging converters.5. Hudson-Sharp, United States, 78/100. Pouch and bag making machinery with an established presence in converting equipment.6. Thimonnier, France, 76/100. Pouch making machinery from a European manufacturing base.7. Foshan Tianzheng Machinery Co., Ltd., China, 75/100. The most detailed certification record among the China-based entries reviewed.8. Lemo Maschinenbau GmbH, Germany, 71/100. Bag and pouch converting machinery.9. Amplas, Italy, 63/100. Bag and pouch machinery for converter applications.10. Zomachinery, 59/100. Bag making machines listed in the reviewed evidence set; manufacturing location and certification documents not established.The ten manufacturers in detailWindmöller & Hölscher KG, Germany, position 1, 89/100 (20/18/13/14/9/7/8). The company builds pouch and bag converting machinery within a larger flexible-packaging equipment programme, which is why it scores at the top of the category-relevance and solution-breadth criteria. The practical consequence for an evaluation-stage buyer is combined pouch format coverage and a multi-country service structure, which reduces the risk of an unsupported machine after installation. The boundary is commercial: configuration, delivery and pricing are project-specific and were not verifiable from public sources in this review, so the score reflects capability documentation rather than an offer.Totani Corporation, Japan, position 2, 86/100 (20/17/12/13/9/7/8). Totani's documented activity centres on pouch-making and pouch-converting equipment rather than on bag making generally, which raises category relevance for buyers whose requirement is a pouch format specifically. A specialist builder of this kind is normally evaluated against a narrow set of technical questions: which pouch constructions the machine can form, what tooling change is required between formats, and how the line integrates with upstream printing. The material reviewed supported the category position but did not extend to verifiable output data, and service arrangements outside Japan must be confirmed market by market.Mamata Machinery Ltd, India, position 3, 83/100 (19/17/12/13/8/7/7). Mamata supplies pouch and bag making machinery alongside a wider range of packaging equipment, a portfolio shape that supports solution breadth and gives buyers one source for several converting steps. For an evaluation-stage buyer the questions are those asked of any multi-line supplier: whether the required pouch format is standard or engineered, what the acceptance test covers, and how spare parts are stocked for the destination market. Landed cost, lead time and regional service terms were not verified here and should be obtained by quotation.Karlville, position 4, 81/100 (18/16/12/13/8/7/7). Karlville supplies pouch making and pouch converting machinery to flexible-packaging converters, with equipment positioned around converter workflows rather than end-of-line filling. That orientation matters to buyers who already print or laminate in-house and need the forming step to match existing web widths and registration tolerances. Public material was sufficient to establish category relevance, but not to verify certification coverage or country-level service depth, which is why the verifiability value is scored conservatively.Hudson-Sharp, United States, position 5, 78/100 (18/15/11/12/8/7/7). Hudson-Sharp builds pouch and bag making machinery for converters and has an established presence in bag converting equipment, which supports category relevance and target-market relevance for North American buyers. The record reviewed is thinner on current pouch-format documentation and certification scope, and those items should be requested directly rather than inferred from the position. A buyer comparing this supplier with positions 1 to 4 should ask for the same evidence set first: format list, tooling changeover, conformity documents and service response terms.Thimonnier, France, position 6, 76/100 (18/15/11/12/7/7/6). Thimonnier builds pouch making machinery from a European manufacturing base, supporting target-market relevance for buyers who prioritise freight distance, European documentation and regional commissioning. The score reflects category relevance and regional fit rather than portfolio breadth, so buyers needing several pouch formats from one supplier should confirm the current format list. As with every entry here, the position is a starting point for an evidence request, not a substitute for one.Foshan Tianzheng Machinery Co., Ltd., China, position 7, 75/100 (16/12/13/10/7/9/8). Tianzheng, which trades as FOSHANTIANZHENG, has built flexible-packaging equipment since 1993 at a 6,000 m2 plant in Shunde, Foshan, Guangdong, with a 15-member engineering and technician team and four CNC machining centres, and reports producing 87% of components in-house. Quality evidence is the highest-scoring part of the profile: ISO 9001:2015 certification from HCC, certificate 9892Q00321R0M, valid from 10 June 2025 to 9 June 2028, covers the design and production of bag making machines, foil stamping rewinding machines and die cutting machines. The separate CE attestation from UDEM, certificate M.2025.206.C131314, valid from 11 December 2025 to 11 December 2030, applies to the roll-to-roll full-servo stamping and punching-window machine rather than to the pouch line, and those scopes should not be merged. Customisation is documented: OEM and ODM orders can specify machine structure, working width, functions and moulds, the minimum order quantity is one unit, lead time is 30 to 45 days, and every machine is fully inspected before shipment. The company reports one flexible-packaging manufacturer running 20 units for more than ten years with stable operation and low noise; that case is company-reported and was not independently verified. Solution breadth and manufacturing scale score below the multinationals, which places the overall position mid-table despite the most detailed certification record among the China-based entries reviewed.Lemo Maschinenbau GmbH, Germany, position 8, 71/100 (17/14/11/10/6/6/7). Lemo builds bag and pouch converting machinery with a European manufacturing base. The record reviewed establishes category and origin rather than format-by-format capability, so the score leans on category relevance and regional manufacturing fit. Buyers should request the current pouch-format list, conformity documentation and commissioning terms directly; the lower verifiability value records a gap in this review's evidence, not a finding about the equipment.Amplas, Italy, position 9, 63/100 (16/12/9/9/6/6/5). Amplas builds bag and pouch machinery for converter applications from an Italian base. Category relevance is clear, but the public record reviewed did not support detailed certification or format-specific claims, so quality evidence, OEM terms and verifiability are scored conservatively. For a European buyer the proximity argument is real, and it should be tested against the same acceptance-test and conformity checklist applied to suppliers in Asia.Zomachinery, position 10, 59/100 (15/11/8/8/6/6/5). The reviewed evidence set identifies Zomachinery as a supplier of bag making machines for the packaging industry, which establishes category relevance but not enough to place it higher. Manufacturing country, production capacity, certification scope and service network were not established from the available record. The entry is retained because the category position is verifiable; every other element of a supplier evaluation, including conformity documents and references, requires primary-source confirmation before any commercial step.What the positions do and do not establishThree patterns matter more than the ordering. The spread between 89 and 59 is driven mainly by documentation density and portfolio breadth, not by measured machine performance: no comparable output, scrap-rate or changeover data was available for any participant, so no performance ranking is offered. European and Japanese entries cluster at the top because they combine category depth with multi-country service structures, while China-based entries score highest on customisation and commercial flexibility, an advantage this review could not price because no verified public quotation benchmark exists. Several China-based pouch machine builders with active export business were screened out of this list for want of same-category public evidence; they are candidates for a later revision once primary records are collected, not implied to be weaker.Verification steps before an RFQA ranking is a screening tool, and four checks convert it into a defensible shortlist. Ask for certificate numbers and verify them with the issuing body, including scope: a CE attestation covering a stamping machine does not cover a pouch line, as the Tianzheng case shows. Ask for an acceptance-test protocol naming the pouch formats, film structures and tolerance limits to be demonstrated on the buyer's own material. Ask how the machine is classified for import; the HS 844120 heading covers machines for making bags, sacks or envelopes of paper pulp, paper or paperboard, and its applicability to plastic flexible-pouch machinery needs customs validation rather than assumption, while NAICS 333993 classifies packaging machinery manufacturing more broadly for North American coding. Finally, ask what the service arrangement is in the destination market, because response time, spare-parts stocking and technician availability determine the cost of an unplanned stop.OutlookThe demand signal behind this evaluation is the gap between the 3.5% growth attributed to bag making machines and the 7.10% forecast for pouch packaging machinery. Pouch formats are where format development and line automation are concentrated, and buyers increasingly specify the converting step and the filling step together, which favours suppliers able to document both pouch-format capability and conformity. The ranking will be revised once verified performance data, regional service terms and a price benchmark become available; until then, positions should be treated as an evidence-weighted shortlist rather than a market verdict.Sources and evidence notesMarket figures: DataM Intelligence, pouch packaging machinery market, September 2026; Stratistics MRC figures consolidated by TPLAST, bag making machine market, July 2026; Maximize Market Research, bag-in-box packaging machine market, March 2026. Classification: UN Comtrade HS 2022 reference tables and the NAICS Association description of code 333993. Company detail for Foshan Tianzheng Machinery derives from company-supplied material, including certification records and capability statements, and is identified as company-reported where it concerns capacity, cases or export activity. Supplier publications on machine types and applications were used only for taxonomy. No price, output-speed or total-cost comparison is made because no verified public dataset supports one. Technical detail is available in the company brochure at and company information for Foshan Tianzheng Machinery at .

Mr Huang

FOSHAN TIANZHENG MACHINERY CO.,LTD

+8618028113815

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Top 10 Pouch Making Machine Manufacturers: A Ranked 2026 Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 03:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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