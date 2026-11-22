Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Chengdu Targets West China's Brain-Computer Interface Hub

23.11.2026 / 03:25 CET/CEST

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CHENGDU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, is accelerating its push to become a leading hub for the brain-computer interface (BCI) industry in western China, with the launch of a university-enterprise innovation alliance aimed at building a full industrial ecosystem.



The alliance was inaugurated on Nov 20 at a matchmaking event hosted by the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau that brought together universities, research institutes, hospitals, and enterprises in the BCI industry, and government departments. Initiated by Yao Dezhong, a professor at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and director of the China-Cuba Belt and Road Joint Laboratory on Neurotechnology and Brain-Apparatus Communication, the alliance seeks to create a closed-loop chain, linking universities' original innovation, enterprises' industrial commercialization, hospitals' clinical validation and government's ecosystem support. According to proposal, it will focus on core research in brain signal analysis, BCI modeling, and develop innovations with independent intellectual property rights and competitive consumer products. It will also open up research equipment, experimental data, innovation resources and policy channels, train interdisciplinary talents, and encourage industrial chain collaboration. Yao said Chengdu has a strong foundation for developing BCI, as it has a large talent pool in brain science, strong capabilities in materials science, and rich clinical scenarios. "The alliance will help all parties find their roles and work together. Through government policy support and coordination with departments such as healthcare security and market regulation, it will clear the bottlenecks between technology and clinical application," he said. A white paper on Chengdu's emerging BCI industry, released at the event, showed that the city is now home to over 60 BCI companies. Lu Jing, deputy director of the China-Cuba joint laboratory, said the lab's components have reached leading domestic performance levels and it has incubated several technology-intensive companies. Products for sleep regulation and autism intervention are about to hit the market, Lu said. Three hospitals presented their clinical application scenarios, and expressed a willingness to deepen collaboration with universities and enterprises, hoping to accelerate the clinical application of BCI technology by opening up clinical research resources and conducting prototype validation and product testing. Over a dozen BCI and associated products were showcased during the event. Chengdu Wabo Technology demonstrated a headband that allows users to control drones with their thoughts, while Sichuan Jinhong Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology presented a non-invasive sleep headband developed from research by Yao's team.



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