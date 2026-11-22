MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Microsoft President Brad Smith has warned that businesses and consumers should prepare for months of disruption risks as companies race to repair software weaknesses exposed by artificial intelligence, sometimes leaving less time to test changes before installing them.

Speaking on CBS's 'Face the Nation' on Sunday (local time), Smith said AI had made it much easier to discover flaws in computer code. That capability was helping defenders strengthen their systems, but it was also giving attackers new opportunities.

The result, he said, was a worldwide race to fix vulnerabilities before hackers could exploit them.

"People who have technology are using these systems to identify the vulnerabilities and patch at a pace we have never seen before to beat the bad actors so they can't use them to hack in," Smith said.

A patch is a software update intended to repair a flaw. Smith said installing changes rapidly, particularly on older systems, could itself create problems when companies had insufficient time to test how the changes would interact.

"I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks," he said.

Smith nevertheless drew a clear distinction between that broader challenge and Microsoft's own recent outage.

"And you're right, it was not linked to A.I. It wasn't a cyberattack," he said.

He attributed Microsoft's disruption to an interaction between software updated four months earlier, a newer update and a change in network traffic.

"The first thing we always need to do when this happens is apologise. And we have, and I want to do so again," he said.

Microsoft had published two reports explaining the incident, completed nine corrective steps and identified another 13 to take, Smith said.

Despite those risks, Smith urged users to install security updates on their phones and laptops, saying the patches would make their technology safer.

For organisations, he called for improvements in how updates are tested and installed, better coordination among information technology teams and replacement of ageing infrastructure.

He also urged closer cooperation between government and technology companies, including more sharing of information about cyber threats.

"The whole information infrastructure of the world is in effect being upgraded right now," he said.

In a separate interview on the programme, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to reassure Americans about the resilience of their banks following recent technology disruptions.

He said financial institutions had spent decades defending against cyberattacks and described the recent banking problems as glitches associated with security updates.

Bessent compared the process to a vaccination that can cause temporary discomfort while improving protection over the longer term.

Smith's warning was that the increased pace of repairs could produce further disruption, rather than that every recent outage had the same cause.

His advice to users remained to apply security patches, while companies worked to make the process of updating complex systems more reliable.