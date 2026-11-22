AIMIM Spokesperson Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over Political Silence

AIMIM spokesperson and advocate Shadab Chauhan launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, questioning their response to incidents of alleged atrocities, mosque demolitions, fake encounters and mob lynchings. Chauhan alleged that the leaders remained silent when such incidents occurred and also questioned why agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not approached Akhilesh Yadav or Dimple Yadav over allegations of disproportionate assets. He further said that the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would first capture Lucknow and then hoist the green flag atop the Red Fort in Delhi. He also accused certain political leaders of being aligned with the BJP.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' that we have formed is causing discomfort and distress to both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing a joint press conference alongside Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad in Saharanpur, Owaisi cited the electoral outcomes of 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024, while questioning the SP's own record of contesting hundreds of seats outside Uttar Pradesh.

"The reality is this: if you believe that the alliance you are talking about can defeat the BJP-well, it won't be able to. Look at 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024-and then you accuse us of 'going there to contest.' The Samajwadi Party contested 640 seats across 13 states! You even contested in Andhra Pradesh. You won 114, and 111 of those were won from UP..." Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief's remarks come days after he and Chandrashekhar Azad formed the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, projecting Azad as the front's chief ministerial candidate. Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the newly formed 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' is causing "discomfort and distress" to both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that a credible third contender has emerged to disrupt their "musical chairs" in state politics.

"The 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' that we have formed is causing discomfort and distress to both Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav. Both of them realise that a strong, credible alternative has emerged in the form of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha.' On a personal note, I would like to offer my condolences to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on the passing of his mother. Yet, it is clear to everyone-and everyone is troubled-that what they were engaged in was essentially a game of 'musical chairs': "You take a seat now, then I'll take a seat." Now, a third contender has arrived on the scene: the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha ', he said.

The real challenge before Owaisi and Azad is to transform the politics of social representation into a credible politics of governance and electoral power. The Saharanpur engagement is an important step in that direction, while the November 26 rally will offer a more visible test of how far their political partnership has travelled since its formation.