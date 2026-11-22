FSSAI Initiates Prosecution Against Packaged Water Brand For Unsafe

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday granted sanction to launch prosecution against a packaged drinking water brand under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after samples of its packaged drinking water were found non-compliant with prescribed safety standards and declared unsafe.

In its post shared on Instagram, FSSAI said, "A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of the packaged drinking water firm for analysis. The sample was found "non-compliant with the prescribed limits for bromate and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006". Following an appeal by the Food Business Operator (FBO), the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory for further examination. The laboratory also declared the sample "unsafe" after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following which sanction was granted to launch prosecution against the company.

Highlighting the key observations, the food safety regulator said the sample had failed to comply with the prescribed bromate limits and was subsequently found to contain PAHs during the referral laboratory examination. The latest action comes as the food regulator has intensified enforcement across food sectors to safeguard consumer health and ensure regulatory compliance, with recent inspections and compliance checks leading to immediate action against several FBOs.

"The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) continues to maintain strict enforcement across food sectors to protect consumer health and enforce regulatory compliance. Recent inspections and compliance verifications have led to immediate enforcement actions against various FBOs," the FSSAI stated.

Earlier, on November 12, FSSAI organised an awareness meeting for over 300 food business operators in Agra on food safety standards, licensing procedures, statutory compliance and hygiene practices. The meeting, organised by FSSAI's Northern Regional Office under the chairmanship of its Director Devesh Kumar Mehla, also covered licensing and renewal norms, Good Hygiene and Manufacturing Practices, packaging and labelling guidelines, and the 'Eat Right India' initiative.

In another development, the Delhi High Court in September set aside an FSSAI order directing Red Bull to stop using the term "Energy Drink" for its products, observing that the company was not given an opportunity to respond before the direction was issued. Justice Amit Mahajan allowed the company's petition on the limited ground of violation of principles of natural justice, noting that the June 30, 2026, order was passed without seeking its explanation. The court clarified that FSSAI could reconsider the matter by issuing a show-cause notice and providing Red Bull an opportunity of hearing. However, it did not decide whether the company could legally use the "Energy Drink" descriptor. Red Bull had challenged the order and a subsequent July 17 communication directing State and Union Territory food safety authorities to act against allegedly non-compliant products, claiming that the action had led to seizures at several locations.