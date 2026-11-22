Dhanush and Mammootty's latest theatrical release, 'O.M: Operation Mole', is witnessing a promising run at the box office. After a slight dip on Saturday, the action thriller recorded an improvement in its Day 3 earnings on Sunday. The film has now crossed the Rs 45 crore mark in India net collections during its opening weekend.

O.M Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk's live box office estimates reported by NDTV Profit, 'O.M: Operation Mole' collected approximately Rs 11.21 crore in India net collections on Day 3 (Sunday, November 22). This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 45.56 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 53.08 crore.

The film witnessed a decline in collections on its second day but recovered on Sunday. It earned Rs 18.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday's earnings indicate a positive trend for the film as it concludes its first weekend in theatres.

The Tamil version contributed the largest share of Sunday's earnings, collecting Rs 8.30 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 2.52 crore. The Hindi version added Rs 39 lakh to the total.

O.M Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here's a look at the film's reported India net collections:



Day 1 (Friday): Rs 18.10 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 16.25 crore Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 11.21 crore

Total India Net Collection: Rs 45.56 crore

Total India Gross Collection: Rs 53.08 crore

These figures are live estimates and may change after final show reports.

About O.M: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Dhanush as Palanivel and Mammootty as Burma Karthikeyan. Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah also feature in important roles. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 20, 2026.