MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) India kept New Zealand to 206/5 in 96 overs at tea on a windy final day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Monday, with the visitors now needing five wickets to pick in the last session to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series.

New Zealand, still 146 runs behind, added 49 runs in 25 overs in the second session and need to bat out another 39 overs to save the game. Though the hosts lost Tom Blundell in the second session, Daryl Mitchell (24 off 107 balls) and Glenn Phillips (19 off 60) have batted together for 19 overs to put on an unbroken stand of 34 runs for the sixth wicket and set the stage for a tantalising finish to the game.

Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj resumed the proceedings in the second session, with Rishabh Pant occasionally standing up to the stumps. Kamboj found low bounce and beat Blundell twice, though he also conceded four byes.

Mitchell was lucky to survive the 74th over when he pushed to mid-on and set off for a single, but Akash Deep fumbled the throw and missed a run-out, leaving skipper Shubman Gill furious.

The breakthrough came in the 77th over when Kamboj drew a faint outside edge from Blundell. Pant took the ball between his gloves and knees and did not appeal, but Gill signalled for a review from short mid-wicket. Third umpire Paul Reiffel found a spike and told on-field umpire Richard Illingworth to change his decision, as Blundell walked off after making 15 off 54 balls.

India delayed taking the second new ball by two overs before Jasprit Bumrah took it. The first ball caught Mitchell's outside edge and raced to third man for four, while another edge later fell short of KL Rahul at slip.

Bumrah was again limited to three overs, his third three-over spell of the day. Prasidh Krishna then produced a bat-pad chance off Mitchell, but no forward short leg was there to take the catch. Though a fielder was later stationed there, it didn't bring in a change in India's fortunes as Prasidh bowled three successive maidens in his spell.

Washington had Phillips struck on the pad, but India's review for lbw returned an umpire's call. Amidst all this, Mitchell went past 100 balls and continued to keep India at bay from his end.

Kamboj then got one to kick off Mitchell's gloves, but Devdutt Padikkal couldn't get a hand on it as it went wide of him. Mitchell then needed treatment on his fingers, and India chose not to review an lbw shout off the same over.

Phillips ended a run of seven straight maidens with an inside edge for two, scoring his first runs after 43 balls and keeping New Zealand alive in their quest to save the match.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 206/5 in 96 overs (Devon Conway 65, Rachin Ravindra 37; Prasidh Krishna 2-22, Jasprit Bumrah 1-42) trail India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44) by 146 runs