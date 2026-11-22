Electricity Restored In Rivne Region Following Russian Attack
“The Sarny district is once again back on the grid. The restoration of electricity supply in the district was made possible primarily thanks to the tremendous work of personnel from the substation service, the high-voltage network operations department, and the Sarny branch of Rivneoblenergo,” Koval reported.
He thanked energy workers for their professionalism.Read also: Russia tries to cut off Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions from energy sources – Zelensky
As previously reported, on November 20, more than 50 settlements in the Sarny district lost electricity as a result of a Russian attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment