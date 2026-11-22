MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Koval announced this on Telegram.

“The Sarny district is once again back on the grid. The restoration of electricity supply in the district was made possible primarily thanks to the tremendous work of personnel from the substation service, the high-voltage network operations department, and the Sarny branch of Rivneoblenergo,” Koval reported.

He thanked energy workers for their professionalism.

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As previously reported, on November 20, more than 50 settlements in the Sarny district lost electricity as a result of a Russian attack.