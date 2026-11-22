Serbia Announces Date For Presidential Election
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Serbian Acting President Aleksandar Čupić has set December 27 as the date for the presidential election.
"They will be held on December 27. The 'Student List' has a candidate," Čupić said.
However, he did not disclose the name of the candidate representing the ruling coalition.
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