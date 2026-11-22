MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Egypt sees a path to an agreement between the United States and Iran and is working with regional partners to rebuild trust, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday, warning that continued conflict was imposing heavy economic costs across the Middle East.

Speaking on CNN's“Fareed Zakaria GPS,” Abdelatty said regional tensions had cost the Suez Canal $20 billion in revenue and driven up the prices of oil, gas and wheat.

“Egypt is paying a heavy price,” he said.

The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean and Red seas, providing a shipping route between Europe and Asia without the longer journey around southern Africa.

Abdelatty said Egypt was coordinating daily with Qatar, to bring Washington and Tehran back to negotiations.

“I believe that there is a possibility for dialog, for reaching a deal, for reaching a compromise,” he said.

A lack of mutual trust remained an obstacle, he added. The countries involved in the diplomatic effort were working on confidence-building measures to help move negotiations forward.

Asked directly whether he saw a path to a deal, he replied:“Yes. And we are hopeful for that.”

He argued that both the United States and Iran had an interest in reaching an accommodation and warned that a military approach could bring further devastation to countries across the region.

His comments indicated continued diplomatic efforts, but he did not announce an agreement, a date for renewed talks or commitments accepted by either side.

Describing the economic impact, Abdelatty said the consequences extended beyond the Gulf countries to other regional economies. For Egypt, higher food and energy prices were compounding the loss of canal earnings.

The problem was not simply whether essential goods were available, he said, but whether people could afford them. Those pressures were among the reasons Cairo was promoting diplomacy and peaceful solutions.

In a separate exchange on Gaza, Abdelatty urged a return to President Donald Trump's peace plan, calling it“the only game in town now.”

He said Egypt, Turkey and Qatar had persuaded Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to agree to hand over heavy and light weapons. He accused Israel of failing to respond positively.

That was the Egyptian minister's account of the mediation effort; he did not say that the weapons handover had been completed.

Abdelatty also accused Israel of obstructing humanitarian assistance, saying the first phase of the peace plan had not been fully implemented and the stated minimum of 600 aid trucks entering Gaza had not been achieved.