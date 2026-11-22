Garden Lifestyle & ASEAN Market Opportunities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ASEAN Garden Living Expo 2027 to Unlock Southeast Asia's Booming Garden & Outdoor Living Market
October, 2027 | Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Garden Living Expo 2027 (AGLE 2027) will be held at October, 2027, at the IMPACT Exhibition Center Bangkok, Thailand, gathering horticultural brands, landscape designers, property developers, engineering contractors, distributors and industry experts across the ASEAN region and beyond.
Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd. and COMPASS Exhibition (Thailand), the expo will cover 10,000 sqm of exhibition space, bringing together over 200 global brands and more than 10,000 professional buyers. It presents a full spectrum of garden industry solutions spanning floriculture, landscape engineering, garden machinery, outdoor furniture and horticultural supplies, serving as a high-efficiency gateway for enterprises to tap into the 680-million-population ASEAN emerging market.
Full-Industry Product Showcase & Immersive Garden Living Experience
From ornamental plant displays to professional landscape engineering solutions, the expo combines the visual appeal of garden design with the practical demands of commercial and residential outdoor projects.
The co-located ASEAN Courtyard & Pool SPA Expo 2027 will create an integrated industry event covering garden horticulture, courtyard landscape, pool SPA and outdoor leisure, maximizing shared professional visitor traffic and delivering a true one-stop sourcing platform for property developers, hotel management groups and high-end resort investors.
Exhibits cover eight core categories: flowers and plants, garden materials & containers, garden maintenance supplies, garden tools & machinery, outdoor lighting, landscape paving materials, garden decorations, and landscape design & engineering services. Smart irrigation systems, LED landscape lighting and sustainable low-maintenance solutions will also be highlighted as key trending exhibits.
Themed exhibition zones and immersive display areas will give designers, contractors and buyers sufficient space to compare products, explore market trends and meet suppliers face to face.
Professional Forums & Targeted Business Matching
Supported by 10+ industry associations including the Malaysian Bonsai & Suiseki Society (MBSS), the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) and the Landscape Contractors Association of the Philippines (LACISAP), the expo upholds high professional standards and industry influence.
A series of industry summits and thematic forums will be held alongside the exhibition, delivering forward-looking insights into ASEAN green economy policies, market trends and cutting-edge technologies, and providing premium opportunities for in-depth professional exchange.
The expo will also host targeted procurement matchmaking sessions and VIP buyer guided tours, powered by big data intelligent recommendation to deliver personalized business matching services, and maximize cooperation efficiency and return on investment for exhibitors.
Connecting Global Exhibitors with High-Growth ASEAN Buyers
AGLE 2027 will welcome a diverse range of professional visitors from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including landscape designers, municipal authorities, property developers, garden retailers, cultural tourism operators and distributors of outdoor and horticultural products.
Backed by policy dividends from the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 and RCEP, the ASEAN market maintains strong growth momentum driven by rapid urbanization, national Green City initiatives and a booming tourism industry, creating robust and sustained demand for high-end garden and outdoor living products.
Building on its deep regional industry resources and mature buyer network, AGLE 2027 aims to bring product discovery, supplier negotiations and new sourcing opportunities together in one place, and help global brands seize the explosive growth of Southeast Asia's high-end leisure facilities market.
Event Information
Event: ASEAN Garden Living Expo 2027 Date: October, 2027 Venue:IMPACT Exhibition Center Bangkok, Thailand Organiser: Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd., COMPASS Exhibition (Thailand)
Website:
Contact:
William Hong (Mr.)
Overseas Organizer
WhatsApp/Mobile: +86 198 9783 5407
Email:... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
October, 2027 | Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Garden Living Expo 2027 (AGLE 2027) will be held at October, 2027, at the IMPACT Exhibition Center Bangkok, Thailand, gathering horticultural brands, landscape designers, property developers, engineering contractors, distributors and industry experts across the ASEAN region and beyond.
Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd. and COMPASS Exhibition (Thailand), the expo will cover 10,000 sqm of exhibition space, bringing together over 200 global brands and more than 10,000 professional buyers. It presents a full spectrum of garden industry solutions spanning floriculture, landscape engineering, garden machinery, outdoor furniture and horticultural supplies, serving as a high-efficiency gateway for enterprises to tap into the 680-million-population ASEAN emerging market.
Full-Industry Product Showcase & Immersive Garden Living Experience
From ornamental plant displays to professional landscape engineering solutions, the expo combines the visual appeal of garden design with the practical demands of commercial and residential outdoor projects.
The co-located ASEAN Courtyard & Pool SPA Expo 2027 will create an integrated industry event covering garden horticulture, courtyard landscape, pool SPA and outdoor leisure, maximizing shared professional visitor traffic and delivering a true one-stop sourcing platform for property developers, hotel management groups and high-end resort investors.
Exhibits cover eight core categories: flowers and plants, garden materials & containers, garden maintenance supplies, garden tools & machinery, outdoor lighting, landscape paving materials, garden decorations, and landscape design & engineering services. Smart irrigation systems, LED landscape lighting and sustainable low-maintenance solutions will also be highlighted as key trending exhibits.
Themed exhibition zones and immersive display areas will give designers, contractors and buyers sufficient space to compare products, explore market trends and meet suppliers face to face.
Professional Forums & Targeted Business Matching
Supported by 10+ industry associations including the Malaysian Bonsai & Suiseki Society (MBSS), the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) and the Landscape Contractors Association of the Philippines (LACISAP), the expo upholds high professional standards and industry influence.
A series of industry summits and thematic forums will be held alongside the exhibition, delivering forward-looking insights into ASEAN green economy policies, market trends and cutting-edge technologies, and providing premium opportunities for in-depth professional exchange.
The expo will also host targeted procurement matchmaking sessions and VIP buyer guided tours, powered by big data intelligent recommendation to deliver personalized business matching services, and maximize cooperation efficiency and return on investment for exhibitors.
Connecting Global Exhibitors with High-Growth ASEAN Buyers
AGLE 2027 will welcome a diverse range of professional visitors from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Europe, including landscape designers, municipal authorities, property developers, garden retailers, cultural tourism operators and distributors of outdoor and horticultural products.
Backed by policy dividends from the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 and RCEP, the ASEAN market maintains strong growth momentum driven by rapid urbanization, national Green City initiatives and a booming tourism industry, creating robust and sustained demand for high-end garden and outdoor living products.
Building on its deep regional industry resources and mature buyer network, AGLE 2027 aims to bring product discovery, supplier negotiations and new sourcing opportunities together in one place, and help global brands seize the explosive growth of Southeast Asia's high-end leisure facilities market.
Event Information
Event: ASEAN Garden Living Expo 2027 Date: October, 2027 Venue:IMPACT Exhibition Center Bangkok, Thailand Organiser: Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd., COMPASS Exhibition (Thailand)
Website:
Contact:
William Hong (Mr.)
Overseas Organizer
WhatsApp/Mobile: +86 198 9783 5407
Email:... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment