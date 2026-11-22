

NVDA rose 5.8% in overnight trading after dropping 23% in the week, its worst weekly drop since September 2008.

Retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for NVDA, 'bullish' for AMD, MU and SNDK, 'bearish' for INTC and SOXX. AI giant Anthropic debuted on Nasdaq on Thursday after a blockbuster IPO, but the stock lost steam after the opening-day rally.

Tech stocks rebounded sharply in Sunday's overnight trading after a challenging week, as concerns over AI overvaluation appeared to outweigh optimism around Anthropic's (ANT) landmark IPO and another strong quarterly report from Nvidia (NVDA).

Tech analysts such as Dan Ives said that while“bears will feel validation,” there is no stopping the AI revolution and that there were“clear areas of safety/winners despite the noise and market backdrop worries.”

NVDA stock rose 5.8% in overnight trading after dropping 23% in the week, its worst weekly drop since September 2008. Intel (INTC) gained 4.8%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) climbed 5.4%. Memory stocks also rallied, with Micron Technology (MU) up 4.6% and SanDisk (SNDK) advancing 5.2%. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rose 4.2%.

“Yelling fire in a crowded theater moment is here and the bears will take center stage with this narrative and ultimately with Jensen out at Nvidia, market fears globally, and the Blue Tidal Wave in DC going after Big Tech this will be bumpy road over the coming months,” Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, said in an X post.

Ives Flags Potential Tech Winners

“That said, the technology age of AI is coming one way or another...and this is not going to slow down the 160 GW of backlog/demand power through 2029 vs. ~80 GW-100 GW of capacity build out planned the next few years. This technology wave will continue at high speed and the Blue Wave, bears, China hawks are not stopping this 4th Industrial Revolution.”

In a separate post, Ives highlighted Apple (AAPL), cybersecurity players such as CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), hyperscalers Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL), software firms Palantir (PLTR) and Snowflake (SNOW), and SpaceX (SPCX) as the possible beneficiaries in the tech market.

AI giant Anthropic debuted on Nasdaq on Thursday after a blockbuster IPO. However, after 17% opening day gains, the stock quickly lost steam. Investors pouring billions into the IPO, potentially diverting liquidity from other investments, was cited as one of the reasons behind last week's broader tech selloff.

Nvidia Fallout

Meanwhile, they are also closely watching the updates for Nvidia after the ouster of former CEO Jensen Huang and risks from multiple investigations into the AI chipmaker's dealings. Last week, Califonia opened a probe, while Nvidia said it did not plan to reinstate Huang.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that no further restrictions on the sale of older Nvidia chips to China are needed following the Trump administration's move earlier this week to block China's remote access to the latest semiconductors.

Nvidia's investments and partnerships span dozens of tech companies, making it central to the health of the AI industry. The spy scandal emerged as investors were already questioning the pace of AI spending and the market rally it had fueled.

Retail View For Chip Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for NVDA, 'bullish' for AMD, MU and SNDK, 'bearish' for INTC and SOXX.

“I bought 25000 dollars worth of this at 136 avg.. I'm not gonna lie I'm shitting Bricks. Bought some tequila and I'm sitting here like a crackhead waiting for the overnight market to open,” said a trader.

Another wrote,“$SOXX Get ready for V shape recovery.”

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.