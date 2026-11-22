

Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion in its Nov. 19 IPO, with total funding reaching $107.3 billion.

Palo Alto Networks gained 6.5% after strong Q1 revenue and $4.5 billion AI startup acquisition. Take-Two Interactive stock fell 7% despite Grand Theft Auto VI's $3.79 billion first-day sales.

Anthropic's (ANT) record-breaking market debut, Alibaba's (BABA) AI spending squeeze, Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) acquisition and raised outlook, Grand Theft Auto VI's blockbuster launch and CrowdStrike's reported Zscaler (ZS) talks kept retail traders glued to their screens last week.

Anthropic's $81.3 Billion IPO Sets New Record

Anthropic's Nov. 19 IPO raised $81.3 billion, making it the largest IPO ever. The company priced shares at $83 each, above its initial target range of $70 to $78. Including a separate $26 billion investment from tech companies, the total reaches $107.3 billion, valuing Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion. The IPO alone surpassed SpaceX's $75 billion offering in June.

Bloomberg reported retail orders of $115 billion to $120 billion, ahead of the $100 billion-plus SpaceX drew. William Blair's Arjun Bhatia started coverage with an 'Outperform' rating, saying AI is still early and Anthropic will claim a bigger share of enterprise budgets over the next decade.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates But Legal Risks Loom

Alibaba stock dropped 14% to its worst week in a year after beating on second-quarter sales but stumbling on profit. Revenue rose 10% to $40.498 billion, edging past the $40.410 billion estimate. Adjusted earnings per ADS climbed 86% to $1.21, missing the $1.64 estimate. However, Alibaba's Capital spending jumped 60%, and free cash flow swung to an outflow of RMB34.47 billion ($5.14 billion), worse than last year's RMB21.84 billion.

Freedom Broker lowered its price target to $180 from $200 but maintained a 'Buy' rating. Barclays cut its target to $155 from $200 while keeping its 'Overweight' rating. The firm said stricter U.S. chip restrictions could actually benefit the company in the long run. A proposed shareholder lawsuit over a Singapore-linked company suspected of helping China access restricted Nvidia chips adds to investor concerns.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

Palo Alto Networks Raises Fiscal 2027 Revenue Outlook

Palo Alto Networks stock recorded a weekly gain of 6.5% after lifting its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $14.52 billion-$14.57 billion from $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion. The cybersecurity provider's Q1 revenue jumped 39% to $3.44 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion.

The company also agreed to buy AI startup Applied Compute in a $4.5 billion all-stock deal. Applied Compute helps businesses build and run AI models on their own systems, giving them more control over data, customization and costs. BMO nudged up its price target on PANW to $425 from $415, noting accelerating and recurring revenue. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

GTA VI Generates Record $3.79 Billion In First-Day Sales

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar said "Grand Theft Auto VI" generated an estimated $3.79 billion in first-day sales after 32.5 million pre-release units. For scale, "Grand Theft Auto V" took in $800 million in its first 24 hours back in 2013.

Wells Fargo now sees 65 million for fiscal Q3. Yet TTWO stock dropped 7% over the week. The analyst said Take-Two must show the momentum can become lasting bookings and earnings growth through GTA Online. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

Zscaler Shares Reverse Three-Week Losing Streak On Buyout Buzz

Late Friday, Bloomberg reported CrowdStrike is in talks to acquire Zscaler. Zscaler stock reversed a three week loss and ended the week 1.2% higher. Talks may not lead to a deal, and neither company has commented. The talks come as demand for cybersecurity services grows due to rising hacking threats and new AI-related risks.

Roth Capital kept a Neutral rating and $170 price target but said the deal would fill CrowdStrike's network-security gap and sharpen its fight with Palo Alto. At a CyberArk-style multiple, Roth estimated Zscaler could fetch $300 a share. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

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