Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 23: Prices Rebound After Sharp Fall Check Gold & Silver Rates In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,11,925
|Rs 1,22,100
|Rs 1,49,090
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,12,118
|Rs 1,22,310
|Rs 1,49,340
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,11,971
|Rs 1,22,150
|Rs 1,49,150
|Chennai
|Rs 1,12,448
|Rs 1,22,670
|Rs 1,49,780
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,12,209
|Rs 1,22,410
|Rs 1,49,460
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,12,301
|Rs 1,22,510
|Rs 1,49,580
Internationally, spot gold gained 1.1% to $3,578.24 per ounce at 8:26 am Singapore time. Silver also recovered, rising 2.6% to $42.21 an ounce after declining 15% in the previous week, according to Bloomberg.
The movement in international bullion markets continues to influence domestic gold and silver prices. Investors are closely tracking US monetary policy expectations, currency movements and global economic developments to assess the direction of precious metal prices.
For Indian jewellery buyers, the latest recovery comes after a period of considerable price volatility. While the recent correction offered some relief to buyers, the latest upward movement indicates that gold and silver markets remain sensitive to international developments.
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