Gold and silver prices in India rebounded on Monday, November 23, following a sharp decline last week that marked gold's biggest weekly fall in eight months. The recovery comes as traders reassess expectations of an imminent US Federal Reserve interest rate hike, providing some support to precious metals.

According to reports, the correction in bullion prices has created an opportunity for physical buyers, particularly those planning jewellery purchases during the ongoing wedding season. Lower prices last week had already encouraged buying, especially for wedding jewellery. However, the overall demand outlook remains subdued.

City-wise prices also differ due to local market conditions, taxes, transportation costs and other applicable charges. Buyers should check the prevailing rates with local jewellers before making purchases, as the final jewellery cost may also include GST and making charges.

Here is a look at the latest 22K and 24K gold prices, along with silver rates across six major Indian cities on November 23.

Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 23, 2026