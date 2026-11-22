Winter's arrival in West Bengal appears to have been delayed once again, with cloudy skies, fog and light rainfall affecting several parts of the state. Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal witnessed drizzles on Monday morning, November 23, despite earlier expectations of improving weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had indicated that rainfall would gradually decrease from Sunday, raising hopes of colder weather from the following week. However, unexpected showers and persistent cloud cover have temporarily interrupted the seasonal temperature drop.

The changing weather has also resulted in a slight rise in temperatures across Kolkata and neighbouring areas. Nevertheless, the weather department expects this situation to be temporary, with colder conditions likely to return once the prevailing weather system weakens.

Kolkata Temperature Rises, But Mercury May Drop Below 20°C

The recent rainfall and cloudy conditions have influenced temperatures across South Bengal. According to weather department data, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 27°C on Sunday. The daytime temperature was expected to rise further to around 28°C on Monday.

However, residents may not have to wait much longer for winter to make its presence felt. The IMD has indicated that temperatures could begin falling from Tuesday, November 24, as northerly winds regain strength.

For the first time this season, Kolkata's minimum temperature could fall below the 20°C mark, reaching approximately 19°C on Tuesday. The mercury may drop further between Wednesday and Friday, potentially settling around 18°C.

The maximum daytime temperature is also expected to remain relatively comfortable, hovering between 25°C and 26°C until November 27. This could bring back the pleasant winter-like conditions that residents have been waiting for.

Why Is West Bengal Experiencing Rain? When Will Winter Return?

According to the IMD, the recent change in weather conditions is linked to a trough extending from eastern Madhya Pradesh to Manipur. The trough is situated approximately 1.5 km above sea level and passes through northeastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, north Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation associated with a low-pressure system has shifted from northern Chhattisgarh towards northeastern Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring areas. This circulation extends up to approximately 3.1 km above sea level.

These weather systems contributed to scattered rainfall across West Bengal during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. Parts of North Bengal received very light to moderate rainfall, while some areas of South Bengal experienced very light to light showers. Most other parts of the state remained largely dry.

The rainfall also pushed up night temperatures in several locations. Some parts of South Bengal recorded a noticeable increase in minimum temperatures, while several North Bengal locations remained warmer than usual.

Among the plains, Alipurduar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17°C. In the hills, Darjeeling registered a minimum of 7°C.

The weather department expects conditions to improve as the trough gradually moves away. With northerly winds becoming stronger, colder weather is likely to return to Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal. Temperatures may start declining from Tuesday, with the winter chill becoming more noticeable from Wednesday onwards.