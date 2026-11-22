MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in several cities on November 23, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities

In New Delhi, petrol prices remained at ₹102.12 per litre, and diesel prices stayed at ₹95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices were at ₹111.21 per litre and diesel at ₹97.83.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at ₹110.44 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad had the highest petrol price among the 14 cities, at ₹116.15 per litre. Thiruvananthapuram followed at ₹115.49 and recorded the highest diesel price at ₹104.40 per litre.

Hyderabad's diesel rate was 17 paise lower, at ₹104.23. Chandigarh had the lowest rates for both fuels among the 14 cities. Petrol there cost ₹101.54 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹89.47.

Petrol stood at ₹101.96 in Noida, ₹102.23 in Lucknow and ₹102.97 in Gurgaon. Diesel cost ₹95.44 in Noida, ₹95.71 in Lucknow and ₹95.64 in Gurgaon. Bengaluru recorded petrol at ₹111.68 and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

In Bhubaneswar, petrol was ₹108.97, and diesel stood above ₹100 at ₹100.68. Jaipur recorded petrol at ₹113.19 and diesel at ₹98.25. In Patna, petrol stood at ₹113.35 and diesel at ₹99.36.

At these rates, 10 litres of petrol would cost ₹1,161.50 in Hyderabad. The same quantity would cost ₹1,015.40 in Chandigarh, a difference of ₹146.10. For 10 litres of diesel, the gap would be ₹149.30.

Petrol prices in top Indian cities

(Inputs from Good Return)