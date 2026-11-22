MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen having a gala time with Bigg Boss 20 contestants Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer during the latest episode.

He was not only seen reacting to Arishfa's long-standing wish to work with him but also promised Qazi an opportunity to collaborate with him after the show.

During the weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 20, Arishfa opened up about her admiration for Salman and revealed that working with the superstar had been a dream of hers for years. She also shared an innocent childhood confession, recalling that she had come to Mumbai with a wish to marry Salman, whom she described as her childhood crush.

When the young girl asked him if she could ever get a chance to work with him, Salman assured that he would surely fulfill her dream. Salman appeared amused by her candid revelations and was then seen laughing and enjoying her jokes, mannerisms and the way she interacts with the other contestants.

Throughout their interaction, Salman also appeared to playfully tease Arishfa about her voice and her outspoken personality. At one point, she asked him whether he liked listening to her talk and whether he ever got annoyed by her constant chatter. Salman responded by calling her“adorable” and indicated that he enjoys listening to her when she keeps talking.

Later, Salman turned his attention towards QaziTouqeer, who has showcased his singing abilities during his stint on the reality show. In a special moment, Salman promised the singer that he would give him a song once he comes out of the show.“Qazi, when you come out, I will give you a song,” Salman said. Qazi appeared thrilled by the offer, and expressed his gratitude.

This is not the first time a Bigg Boss contestant has gone on to receive a professional opportunity connected to Salman after the show.

One of the most prominent examples is Shehnaaz Gill, who emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and later made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz herself had said that she had told Salman early in her Bigg Boss journey that she wanted to work with him in a film.

Many other former contestants have also shared the screen with Salman. Sana Khan, who participated in Bigg Boss 6, worked with him in Jai Ho, while Santosh Shukla, another Bigg Boss 6 contestant, appeared alongside Salman in Jai Ho and Dabangg.

Armaan Kohli, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7, later appeared in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Nora Fatehi, who appeared on Bigg Boss 9, also went on to work with Salman in Bharat.

–IANS

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