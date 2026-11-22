MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 23 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a potential strike on Iran could trigger a wider regional conflict, The Times of Israel reported.

The warning came during a closed-door meeting last week between Netanyahu and senior defense officials, as Israel weighs its military options against Iran, said the report, citing Channel 12, a Hebrew-language television network.

Military intelligence warned that an Israeli strike could ignite "multiple fronts," involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, contradicting expectations by Netanyahu and Israel's intelligence agency Mossad that the operation could be limited to three to five days, it said.

It added that opposition politician Avigdor Liberman had warned recently that Netanyahu may launch a unilateral strike without US involvement or approval.

Liberman said last week that any Israeli attack right now would be unjustified and "completely motivated by politics."

The IDF declines to comment on remarks made during closed-door meetings.

Citing public broadcaster Kan, the report also said an anonymous source claimed that Netanyahu was urging US President Donald Trump to strike Iran "as soon as possible," adding that the president has yet to make a decision and is reportedly reluctant to do so.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu had renewed his call for a national unity government, warning that Iran was rebuilding its nuclear program and that only a broad coalition could eliminate the threat to Israel.

In a prerecorded address, Netanyahu urged his political rival Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government, to enter coalition negotiations without preconditions.

"The Iranian regime, which seeks Israel's destruction, is once again working to revive its nuclear program," Netanyahu said. "We must remove this existential threat once and for all."

Netanyahu had said a national unity government could guarantee Israel's security for years to come and expand regional peace agreements.