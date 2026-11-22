Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 23: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
India follows a daily fuel price revision mechanism, under which oil marketing companies review petrol and diesel rates every morning at 6 am. The retail prices are influenced by international crude oil prices, currency exchange movements, refining costs and government taxes.
Global crude oil market movements remain an important factor in determining domestic fuel prices. Changes in international oil prices, geopolitical developments, supply conditions and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar can influence the cost of importing crude oil.
However, domestic petrol and diesel prices do not necessarily change immediately whenever international crude oil prices fluctuate. Oil marketing companies also consider several other operational and market-related factors while determining retail rates.
For motorists planning their daily travel and monthly fuel budgets, checking the latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices can help track expenses. Here is a look at the latest fuel rates across six major Indian cities on November 23.
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