MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Australian financial advisers can now keep client conversations, documents and signatures in one secure app, with data hosted in Australia

AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qwil Messenger, the UK-based provider of secure messaging for financial advisers, today launched in Australia. Australian firms on every Qwil plan can now choose to host their client data in Australia, on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers. Until today, Australian hosting was available only to Enterprise customers.

Qwil gives advice firms one branded app for client conversations. Advisers and their clients can chat securely, share documents, request e-signatures, send broadcasts, book meetings and hold video calls in the same place, and every message, document and signature is kept in a searchable record that firms cannot delete. Qwil also connects to wealth platforms and CRMs to log the data under the client records automatically.

Why it matters for Australian advisers

Australian advice firms work under strict record-keeping rules. Licensees must keep records of personal advice for seven years, including the information the adviser relied on. Advisers must be able to prove they met the best interests duty, and much of that proof sits in conversations with clients. And when firms deliver Statements of Advice securely through an app or another agreed electronic method, they need reasonable grounds to be satisfied the client received them.

Yet many client conversations still happen on email, encrypted email, portals that clients rarely log in to, or WhatsApp on an adviser's personal phone. That leaves gaps in the record exactly where regulators and complaint handlers look.

Qwil is built to close those gaps. Client messages, documents and signatures sit in one thread, with read receipts. Firms can also easily export a client's full history, with dates and times if required.

"Advisers everywhere tell us the same thing: their clients want the ease of WhatsApp, and their firms need a record they can stand behind," said Laurent Guyot, CEO of Qwil Messenger. "With hosting in Australia now available on every plan, an adviser in Sydney or Perth gets the same secure, branded app our UK firms use, with their clients' data kept onshore."

Partnerships

Qwil Messenger has partnered with rubica, the CRM and operations platform for financial planning and accounting firms. Together they'll help firms securely collaborate with clients and partners in the flow of work. Qwil has also partnered with Umlaut Solutions, which provides innovative solutions and support to Iress Xplan users. Qwil plans to work with more Australian financial services firms, technology partners and industry associations as it grows in the market.

Pricing and availability

Qwil Messenger is available in Australia from today at A$50 per staff member per month, with unlimited clients at no charge. Firms can set up their branded space online in minutes and try Qwil free before they commit.

For more information, visit .

About Qwil Messenger

Qwil Messenger is a client communication platform designed for regulated industries. It gives advisers an intuitive app and all the tools they need to service clients, with security and data privacy built in. Qwil is used by thousands of advisory firms across the UK, the US and Canada, and is now available in Australia. Founded in London in 2017, Qwil is ISO 27001 certified. Learn more at qwilmessenger/finance.

Laurent Guyot

Qwil Messenger

+44 7977 117829

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Qwil Messenger launches in Australia with local data hosting for every advice firm News Provided By Qwil Messenger November 23, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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