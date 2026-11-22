MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For more than a year, Kru Sor did what many coaches in Dubai usually do - he left his home and his family behind to chase a dream. Every day, he used his lunch break to FaceTime them from the gym floor, telling them all about his life in the UAE. His wife, daughter and son, who had never travelled outside of Thailand, listened to all his stories with rapt attention, trying to imagine Kru's day to day life.

Last week, his team at Helios Fitness Club in JVC decided to say thank you in the most personal way they could - by flying his family in from Thailand to surprise him. The video of the reunion has since been viewed more than one million times and drawn over 900 comments.

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In an Instagram post accompanying the video, the club said its coaches give "so much of themselves every single day," and that their dedication "never goes unnoticed."

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"So we flew our coach's family in from Thailand to surprise him," the post read. "This was our way of saying thank you. Not just for everything he does for our gym, but for the sacrifices he and his family make along the way.”

Rusty, who co-founded Helios, and brought Kru Sor on board to teach authentic, traditional Muay Thai, described him as“one of the humblest individuals” he has ever met and“incredibly hardworking, dedicated and committed to his work”.

He also learned something that stayed with him: Kru Sor had been fighting to provide for his family since he was nine years old.

Watch the touching video of the family reunion:

A secret months in the making

After seeing how hard Kru Sor worked, the team decided to do something special. They contacted a helper in Thailand to help arrange documentation and passports for his family. The family had never travelled by air before and did not have passports. They had very limited travel experience and had never left their local area in Thailand.

So the team took it upon themselves to organise the entire process - gathering and preparing the family's documents, arranging visits to the nearest government office to complete registrations and passport applications, covering all the costs of the documentation and passport process, and paying for every journey to and from the government office.

After a couple of weeks, the family received their passports. The team then arranged and paid for their flights and hotel accommodation in Dubai - and instructed them to keep the whole thing a secret.

The plan worked. Kru Sor had no idea.

'Looking after the people who help you build it'

Rusty said the gesture was a way of showing appreciation for Kru Sor's hard work, humility and dedication.

"We wanted him to know that we genuinely value him, not just as our Muay Thai coach but also as a person," he said. "We felt that bringing his family to Dubai was something meaningful that we could do for someone who gives so much of himself to his work."

For Rusty, the moment carried a personal weight. He left the Philippines in 2014 on a one-way ticket and spent his first two years in the UAE in a cramped shared room. "Instead of letting the conditions break my momentum, I treated them as fuel," he said. "My playbook was simple: outwork the day, stay consistent, and don't make excuses."

He went on to work in several countries before returning to Dubai in August 2024 and co-founding Helios Fitness Club. "The quiet sacrifices behind a journey like this - missed family moments, homesickness, and late nights doubting yourself - don't always show up in a highlight reel," he said. "But every one of them gave the next step meaning."

A lesson worth sharing

Rusty's advice to anyone working toward a goal in the UAE is simple: Where you start does not lock in where you finish.

"Pair hard work with a real plan, surround yourself with people who want you to grow, stay patient, and trust the daily process," he said. "Success rarely arrives all at once; it gets built quietly, one disciplined day at a time."

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