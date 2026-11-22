MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With the final weeks of the school term approaching, families across the UAE are already looking forward to the December holidays. Students will have a three-week winter break over the festive season and New Year before returning for the second academic term at international curriculum schools.

For children attending schools that follow the standard September-to-June academic calendar, the last day of classes will be December 11, with the winter vacation starting the following Monday, December 14. Schools are scheduled to reopen on January 4, 2027.

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The dates apply to Ministry of Education (MoE) schools and private schools following the September-start calendar in Dubai and Sharjah. However, not every school operates on the same academic schedule, making it important for parents to confirm their individual school's arrangements before planning overseas trips or family holidays.

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Here's what parents need to know about the UAE school winter break for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Students following the September-start academic calendar will finish the first term on Friday, December 11, 2026.

The winter holidays will officially begin on Monday, December 14, giving families three weeks away from classrooms. The break will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027, with students expected to return on Monday, January 4.

The holiday period includes the Christmas and New Year celebrations, allowing families to plan travel or spend time together before the second term gets underway.

Here are the key dates parents need to remember:

Last day of school: Friday, December 11, 2026 First day of winter holidays: Monday, December 14, 2026 Last day of winter break: Sunday, January 3, 2027 First day back at school: Monday, January 4, 2027

Private schools in Dubai that follow a September-start academic year will observe the winter break on December 14 to January 3.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which regulates private education in Dubai, sets the academic calendar requirements for schools under its jurisdiction.

For families, this means students will complete their first term on December 11 and return to lessons on January 4.

However, parents should not assume that every private school in Dubai will follow these dates. Institutions operating under an April-start academic calendar may have different term schedules and holiday arrangements.

Private schools in Sharjah following the September-start calendar will also have their winter break from December 14 to January 3, 2027.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) oversees private schools in the emirate, and students following the standard academic schedule are expected back in class on January 4.

Parents should refer to the academic calendar issued by their child's school to confirm any specific arrangements.

Students attending UAE public schools will have the same three-week winter break under the Ministry of Education's 2026–2027 academic calendar.

The first term will conclude on Friday, December 11, followed by holidays from December 14 through January 3.

Classes will resume on Monday, January 4, marking the beginning of the second term.

Not necessarily. Although December 14 to January 3 is the scheduled winter holiday for schools following the September-start academic calendar, some private institutions operate on an April-to-March academic year.

Their term dates, assessment periods and holiday schedules may therefore differ from those followed by September-start schools.

Parents should check the latest calendar issued by their child's school before confirming flight bookings, arranging childcare or making holiday plans.

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