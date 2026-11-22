MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As gold price has fallen to its lowest level in about 14 months, analysts warning of further short-term weakness but largely agreeing that the longer-term case for the yellow metal remains intact.

The precioous metal closed at $3,525 an ounce over the weekend, losing 4.33 per cent. In the UAE, 24K and 22K gold prices closed at Dh426.5 and Dh395 per gram, respectively, as per Dubai Jewellery Group data.

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According to Jafar Hashem, CEO of Zentara Solutions, that is roughly 36 per cent below January's record near $5,590 and about 19 per cent lower since the start of the year. Most of the damage came in the past few weeks.

Analysts said gold is trading almost entirely on US interest rates.

Hashem noted that real yields on 10-year Treasuries are close to 2.9 per cent and the dollar is at its strongest in about a year and a half, raising the cost of holding an asset that pays no income.

He said hotter-than-expected inflation figures earlier this month triggered the latest leg down. The Federal Reserve's meeting on December 9 is the next key event. The market has already priced in a rate hike, Hashem said, so the message that accompanies it matters more.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said higher oil prices linked to the US-Iran situation have kept inflation sticky, reinforcing the case for tighter policy. He added that sharp falls in AI-related stocks have led investors to sell across the board to raise cash instead of buying traditional safe havens.

Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, said these factors have reduced the premium investors are willing to pay for gold as a safe haven.

In the short term, Kakkar said gold could fall a further $100–$200 from current levels. Valecha said the next key support levels are the psychological $3,500 mark and then $3,450, and that any rebound is still being treated as a chance to sell.

Firas Bechwaty, head of business development at ICM Mena, said yellow metal could head towards $3,250 and $3,000 if pressures intensify. It could consolidate near current levels if policy expectations soften and equity markets stabilise.

Hashem expects a trading range of $3,350 to $3,850 over the next four to eight weeks. If the Fed hints that its tightening cycle is nearing an end, gold could bounce towards $3,800. If it signals more hikes into 2027, a test of $3,300–$3,400 is possible.

Over three to six months, Hashem's base case is a recovery to $3,800-$4,300, with $4,500 possible if US data softens and the dollar weakens. His downside scenario is $3,100-$3,200 if rates keep rising. He noted that Goldman Sachs now expects $4,150 by year-end and $4,800 by the end of 2027.

Bechwaty also sees gold gradually recovering towards $4,000-$4,500 if policy expectations and bond yields soften sustainably.

Hashem said physical demand remains strong beneath the price weakness. Central banks bought 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter, 42 per cent more than a year earlier and the most in almost two years. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) took in about $31 billion in a record quarter, even as prices fell.

“The sell-off has been driven mainly by futures positioning and short-term money reacting to the Fed,” he said.

Valecha cautioned that trend-following funds have increased short bets while many ETF holders have yet to capitulate, so further selling is possible.

The experts largely advised against panic selling. Valecha said holding is a good approach for existing investors, though caution is warranted given higher-for-longer rates and a firm dollar.

Hashem said selling after a fall of more than a third risks locking in losses. For investors with a three-to-five-year horizon, he suggested a strategic allocation of 5-10 per cent of a portfolio, added in stages, for example around $3,400 and $3,200. Short-term traders using leverage should prioritise protecting capital, he said.

Kakkar said first-time buyers can consider accumulating gradually at current levels. Bechwaty said the decision depends on individual objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon.

Hashem noted that because the dirham is pegged to the dollar, UAE buyers feel the full move in the gold price, without the currency cushion available to buyers in India or Europe.

The analysts agreed the biggest trigger would be a more accommodative Fed, which would lower real yields and weaken the dollar. Other catalysts include renewed central-bank buying, the return of Western institutional investors, de-escalation in the Iran situation, and concerns over US government debt.

The main downside risks are further rate rises, a stronger dollar, forced liquidation from equity market stress, and a clear break below $3,400–$3,500. Hashem said the risk to watch most closely is a slowdown in central-bank buying.

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