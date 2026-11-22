“Silence in trade policy is not neutral. It is a decision, and it carries a price,” Dr Preville.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Special contributor

RODNEY BAY, St Lucia – In March 2026, the United Kingdom every holder June 15, Ireland

Visa restrictions by the UK hit at the heart of Saint Lucia's most critical economic vulnerabilities – global mobility, international trade in services, and economic self-determination are but a few. Decisions also hit regional policy and services, heavily dependent on tourism, financial services, digital and professional services, imports and climate adaptation.

These policy decisions made far away hit Saint Lucian's and the economy immediately. To break that cycle and protect active participation, streamlining cross-border data frameworks and investing heavily in digital education and infrastructure is here and now a matter of urgency for Saint Lucia.

Quite often, indecision, paralysed by options, stops the process of evaluating and starts consuming whatever path requires the least immediate cognitive load. Treating that permanent decision fuels analysis, or risk becoming active participants, in a twist of fate to someone else's bottom line.

The termination of Citizenship-by-Investment ( CBI

Conditions such as these curtail global mobility and silence sovereign states from negotiating equitable partnerships. They function as“invisible tariffs.”

Dr Claudius Preville's book, The Cost of Silence: What the UK's visa move means for St Lucia's trade in services, and why a response is urgent, is available on Amazon.

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Inaction is a costly gamble

Dr Preville argues, absolute passivity invites further restrictions. Thus, substantively, moving beyond silence and secrecy, Saint Lucia must pivot from a posture of defensive observation to aggressive strategic alignment or be left out as mere bystanders.

Broadening the economic leverage matrix and strategic alignment provides for proactive and transparent controls; herein, Saint Lucia's economic diplomacy exists in a weak bargaining position to engage robustly with international partners and regulatory bodies.

Deepening regional integration and lower barriers for intra-regional trade in services is most important. Saint Lucia should adopt several robust diplomatic and structural strategies by leveraging institutional architecture, moving from fragmented responses to bloc-level cohesion.

The Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA)-aimed at standardising Caribbean CIP/CBI due diligence and compliance across member states-must be aggressively weaponised as a diplomatic tool (albeit EU visa action). Addressing the significant capital, technical infrastructure, and time required for implementation of sustainable development (3-5 years) requires a high-value priority.

Transitioning from migration revenue (CIP/CBI) to digital services

Efforts are being made to invest in human capital; however, steps in positioning the workforce-especially youth-to capture high-value opportunities in modern digital services and trade frameworks must be firm, forward-looking and policy-focused.

Against the backdrop of the high 'Cost of Silence' on visas, global migration, CARICOM and OECS trade structural bottlenecks, and external pressure, Saint Lucia must create opportunities through action on visa and services trade reform, and policy realignment.

“ They should be engaged, heard, and left free to disagree, because a public split in the Caribbean is a gift to the UK and a liability to everyone,” Dr Preville.







Every moment a government spends in silence or delay forfeits critical multiplier effects. Ultimately, Saint Lucians must decide if they will continue footing the bill for official passivity.

Regional economies can no longer afford to be weighed down by this liability; collectively, they must pivot toward sustainable growth models beyond