MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Reality television personality Rajat Dalal has lashed out at actor Avinash Mishra amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his reported split from actress Eisha Singh and allegations of cheating.

Rajat, who considers Eisha like his younher sister, took to his social media to hit out at Avinash, asking him to stay away from Eisha and questioning the narrative surrounding the recent controversy. His remarks came after Avinash was seen at a club recently playing the song“Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu”, which sparked reactions online amid the ongoing discussion involving the actress.

In a video message, Rajat addressed social media pages and urged them to verify facts before publishing content about the controversy.“Meri social media pages se ek chhoti si request hai. Agar aap kuch bhi post karein, toh pehle sachchai pata kar lein aur uske baad post karein.” (I have a small request from social media pages. If you post anything, first find out the truth and then post it)

He then directly addressed the issue involving Isha and Avinash, and said,“Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se door raho. Humein farq nahi padta tumne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse door raho.” (I have explained to him four times with love that he should stay away from Eisha. We don't care what you did. You keep doing your work and stay away from us)

Rajat further questioned Avinash over the message he believed was being conveyed through the club appearance and the song“Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu”.“Ab woh club mein gaa raha hai ki tum bewafa nikle ho. Kya propaganda chalana chahte ho? Ki tum bahut shareef ho aur tumhare saath galat hua hai?” (Now he is playing the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu. What propaganda do you want to run? That you are very decent and that you were wronged?)

“Toh bhai, sudhar jao. Aisi cheezein post mat karo ki log tum par thooken.” (So, brother, improve yourself. Don't post things that make people spit on you)“Itne masoom aur sweet mat bano. Yahan koi danger ke stunts nahi hain. Yahan tumhe safety nahi milegi. Sab kuch chala jayega.” (Don't act so innocent and sweet. There are no harmless stunts here. You won't get safety here. Everything will go away)

Rajat also reiterated his request to Avinash to stay away from him and Eisha.“Main request karta hoon, yeh stunts band karo. Apni zindagi achhe se jiyo. Tumne jo karna tha, kar liya. Humse door raho.” (I request you to stop these stunts. Live your life well. You did what you had to do. Stay away from us)

He also criticised social media pages for allegedly attributing statements or actions to the wrong people and urged them to distinguish between fact and speculation.“Aur bhai, in media walon se bhi request hai ki responsibly post karein. Dekhkar ki kya sach hai aur kya jhooth.” (And brother, I also request the media people to post responsibly, after checking what is true and what is false)

“Agar kisi se galti ho jaaye, toh samajh mein aata hai. Aap news banakar daal dete ho. Lekin koi aur stunts kar raha hai, toh kisi aur ka naam kyun daal rahe ho?” (If someone makes a mistake, it is understandable. You make a news report and post it. But if someone else is doing the stunts, why are you putting someone else's name in it?)

Rajat concluded his message by saying,“Main itni koshish karta hoon shaant rehne ki, pyaar se rehne ki, peace mein rehne ki. Lekin koi na koi aakar udta teer le leta hai.” (I try so much to stay calm, to stay with love and peace. But someone or the other comes and takes the flying arrow)

The latest development comes amid continued social media attention on the equation between Avinash and Isha. The two actors, who became close during their stint on Bigg Boss 18, had just given their relationship a subtle acknowledgement on national television. Rajat, who was also part of the reality show, had shared a brotherly bond with Eisha during their time in the house.

The controversy erupted after Eisha and Avinash, who had grown close during Bigg Boss 18 and later made their relationship public, reportedly unfollowed each other and deleted pictures together from social media. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother surfaced, in which she accused Avinash of cheating on Eisha. Neither the authenticity of the audio nor the cheating allegations has been independently verified.

Eisha later appeared to respond to the controversy through an Instagram Story, saying she had trusted someone who eventually“stabbed me in the back” and warning that she could reveal names and proof if pushed further.

Amid this, Avinash had earlier appealed to social media pages to respect their privacy, writing,“Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace.”