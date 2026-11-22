MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Sunday that a tanker was involved in an incident with military forces in the Gulf of Oman, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) said.

The agency cited a company security officer as the source of the report and put the time of the incident at 1425GMT.

A map accompanying the advisory marked an area off the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

UKMTO did not identify the tanker or the military forces involved, nor did it specify what happened.

“Authorities are aware and relevant investigations remain ongoing,” the agency said.

It advised vessels to review the latest maritime security information and“maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”

--NNN-ANADOLU