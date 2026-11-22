MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The City of Greater Sudbury welcomes the government of Canada's decision to make the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) a permanent immigration pathway. Beginning in 2027, the pilot will transition to the Rural Community Immigration Program (RCIP), helping local employers address workforce shortages and supporting continued economic growth across the community.

Greater Sudbury is one of 14 communities across Canada selected by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to participate in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot. The program helps local employers address workforce needs by providing a pathway to permanent residence for their skilled newcomer employees who are ready to live and work in the community.

The impact of the program is already evident in Greater Sudbury. In 2025, the RCIP issued 525 recommendations, fully utilising the allocation provided by IRCC. The community received the same number of allocations in 2026, reflecting strong demand from both employers and prospective newcomers. Since launching the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot in 2019 and continuing through the RCIP, Greater Sudbury has welcomed more than 4,500 new residents, including candidates and their family members, who have chosen to make the community their home.

Through the program, applicants must secure a full-time, permanent job offer from an eligible employer within the Greater Sudbury RCIP community. This employer-driven approach ensures newcomers are directly filling identified labour market needs in occupations where employers continue to face recruitment challenges.

As the pilot transitions to a permanent program, the City of Greater Sudbury looks forward to continuing work with IRCC, local employers and community organisations to welcome newcomers and support their long-term success. By helping skilled individuals and families put down roots in Greater Sudbury, the program will continue to contribute to a strong, vibrant and prosperous community.