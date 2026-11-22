MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday that under the influence of easterly waves, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu from November 23 to 27 and over Kerala from November 24 to 26.

Fog alert

Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha during November 22nd-23rd; Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on November 22nd; Tripura during November 22nd-24th, the IMD said.

The IMD predicted mist/shallow fog at a few places in the morning hours.

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 24°C to 26°C and 11°C to 13°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at many places, and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi.

'No likelihood of any other storm'

Skymet reported on Saturday that there is no likelihood of any other storm, after Arnab, Murasu and Akvan, forming over the Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks.

The report stated that the first two cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, struck Coastal Andhra Pradesh and skirted along the coast. Rainfall activity was minimal in the interiors of the Southern Peninsula, including Kerala and Karnataka.

The third cyclone, Akvan, made landfall over Odisha and largely deprived the other southern subdivisions of any meaningful rainfall activity.

"However, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal will receive a decent share of rainfall associated with the storm," Skymet added.

It said, "No major system is likely over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal."

Northeast monsoon

Skymet further predicted that "normal northeast monsoon flow is expected to set in over the Bay and equatorial region. Seasonal perturbations, including easterly troughs and waves, albeit of mild intensity, will resume. This will revive the northeast monsoon and trigger an uptick in weather activity over the monsoon-related subdivisions."

"Rainfall activity will start along the coastlines of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on 22 November 2026. The intensity and spread will increase and cover the other three subdivisions of Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala over the subsequent three days, between 23 and 25 November," Skymet added.

It predicted rainfall could be heavy at some places in Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu on 25 November.

"Active monsoon conditions will start receding the next day, on 26 November, and a broad clearance can be expected from 29 November onwards," it added.