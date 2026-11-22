MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan exported 972.551 million cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) to the Syrian Arab Republic from January through September of this year, with a total value of $330.269 million, the State Committee on Statistics reported.

In total, from January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported 17.994 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) to eight countries, worth $6.449 billion. This represents a decrease of $249.874 million, or 3.7%, in value, and a decrease of 533.703 million cubic meters, or 2.9%, in volume, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, during the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan imported natural gas (in gaseous form) from only one country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the volume of 229.828 million cubic meters, valued at $15.467 million. During the same period last year, Azerbaijan imported 252.168 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $39.151 million from two countries - Russia and Turkmenistan. Thus, compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan's natural gas imports decreased by $23.684 million in value, or 2.5 times, and by 22.340 million cubic meters in volume, or 1.1 times.

Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Syria began in 2025.

The transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Syria through Turkish territory is one of the key areas of energy cooperation between the two countries.

On July 12, 2025, during a working visit to Azerbaijan by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of Syria's transitional government, SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the natural gas sector. The document was signed by Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of SOCAR's Supervisory Board, and Mohammed al-Bashir, Syria's Minister of Energy.

In accordance with the agreement, technical preparations for the transportation of natural gas were completed, and on August 2, 2025, exports of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye began.

In the initial phase of the project, 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year are scheduled to be supplied to Syria. The gas is transported via the Turkish city of Kilis to power plants located in the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Homs, where it is used to generate electricity. The project is expected to provide electricity generation capacity of 1,200–1,300 megawatts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Turkey–Syria gas pipeline, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Chairman of the SOCAR Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, described the project as the result of the political will of the four countries. He noted that the export of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Syria via Türkiye is a concrete example of joint action and cooperation.

Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, stated that the infrastructure established in the initial phase will allow for the export of up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Syria per year. According to him, the transmission of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via the Turkish city of Kilis will power power plants with a capacity of approximately 1,200 megawatts and help meet the electricity needs of 5 million households.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, in turn, emphasized that this project marks the beginning of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"This is not the last project. In the future, we will have even larger-scale projects together with Azerbaijan. We have agreed to expand technical cooperation with Azerbaijan and implement new investment projects," the minister said.

Fahad Hamad Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Development Fund, also praised Azerbaijan's role in this project. In an exclusive interview with Trend, he described the start of the first gas deliveries to Syria as the result of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar.

"We highly value Azerbaijan's role in this process and hope that this partnership will expand even further in the future," the fund's director said.

Expanding the geographic reach of Azerbaijani gas exports is one of the main priorities of the country's energy policy. Currently, Azerbaijani gas is exported to 16 countries. Azerbaijan ranks first in the world in terms of the number of countries to which gas is exported via pipelines.

Figures released by the EPDK (Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority) indicate that Syria plays a significant role in Türkiye's natural gas exports. Meanwhile, the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Turkish territory represents one of the key areas of energy cooperation within the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Syria framework.