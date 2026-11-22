

As the first Chinese automaker to introduce public advanced ADAS test rides at a European retail store, XPENG brings intelligent driving beyond industry showcases and closer to everyday consumers, joining Tesla as only one of two global automakers bringing advanced ADAS experiences to European consumers.

The initiative marks XPENG's first overseas retail-based intelligent driving test ride experience, building on its large-scale public debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. Powered by XPENG's VLA 2.0 architecture, NGP is undergoing European testing and localisation ahead of its planned international rollout in 2027, subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.



PARIS, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Physical AI company, today announced the launch of public advanced ADAS test rides at its Paris store, marking its first overseas retail-based intelligent driving experience. The initiative makes XPENG the first Chinese automaker to offer public urban advanced ADAS test rides through a European retail location, bringing the technology closer to European consumers on real city roads.









Powered by XPENG's VLA 2.0 architecture, Next Generation Pilot (NGP) is an AI-powered advanced driver-assistance system designed to support drivers in complex, real-world driving scenarios. At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, XPENG and Tesla were the only two automakers globally to participate in the event's official Autonomous Lab programme, offering visitors the opportunity to experience advanced intelligent driving technology on real Paris roads. The Paris store initiative builds on this milestone, extending the experience beyond the motor show and bringing the technology closer to European consumers.

At XPENG's store at 10 boulevard Gouvion-Saint-Cyr in Paris, customers can book advanced ADAS test rides to experience NGP on real city roads, including dense urban traffic, complex intersections and other challenging driving environments. The experience gives European consumers a firsthand look at the capabilities of advanced intelligent driving in real-world conditions.









The Paris initiative comes as XPENG continues to test and localise its advanced driver-assistance technology for European road conditions and regulatory requirements, ahead of its planned international rollout in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and market readiness.

He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPENG, said:“Our mission is to bring Physical AI into everyday life and make advanced intelligent driving accessible to users worldwide. At the Paris Motor Show, many people asked when they could experience our technology themselves. Today, we are taking that next step.

For us, this is not just about showcasing technology, but about understanding how people experience it in the real world. Backed by our full-stack R&D and continuous localisation efforts, we are committed to listening to European customers, adapting our technology to their needs, and working towards safer, smarter and more seamless mobility experiences. This is what 'In Europe, For Europe, With Europe' means to us.”









Romain Caubet, Country Manager of XPENG in France, said,“At the Paris Motor Show, we introduced European audiences to our advanced driving assistance technology through real-world demonstrations. Today, we are bringing that experience closer to customers through our Paris store. Paris offers a unique and challenging urban driving environment, making it an ideal location for people to experience the technology firsthand. We look forward to hearing their feedback as we continue to develop our intelligent driving experience for European customers.”

XPENG is also contributing to international discussions on automated driving through its role as OICA Secretary for the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) TF-ESRI taskforce.

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About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit

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