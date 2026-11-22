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Winter Storage Planning: How Off-Season Moves Are Changing Storage Demand

23.11.2026 / 00:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - November 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The moving calendar no longer stops in summer. Job relocations, lease expirations, and home closings happen year-round, and renters moving in the colder months often use storage to keep belongings safe while their plans take shape. US Self Storage, a nationwide self storage resource that helps renters compare storage facilities, is helping consumers understand how winter storage planning supports off-season moves. Through US Self Storage Why Off-Season Moves Benefit From Storage Winter moves rarely run on a clean timeline. Cold weather, limited daylight, and holiday schedules can push a move off course, and housing dates in the off-season often shift with little notice. Storage supports renters who need to:

Store belongings between a lease ending and a new home being ready

Keep furniture and boxes secure during a phased move

Set aside summer equipment and seasonal items until spring

Handle a delayed closing without moving everything twice Create breathing room at home after the holiday season Many renters use US Self Storage to find storage units near them Features That Support Winter Moves Storage facilities have adapted to meet the needs of renters moving during the colder months. Several features stand out as particularly useful:

Month-to-month rental terms that adjust to changing move dates

24-hour access for renters with non-traditional schedules

Digital tools that support online reservations and account management

Drive-up units that make loading and unloading easier Gate access systems that provide secure entry at any hour These features often factor into the decision-making process when renters compare storage options online. Choosing the Right Storage Unit Size for a Winter Move A 5 x 5 storage unit is commonly used for storing boxes, seasonal items, and small furniture during a move. A 5 x 10 storage unit can typically hold the contents of a small bedroom or studio apartment, including a mattress set and several boxes. A 5 x 15 storage unit offers extra space for renters storing a one-bedroom apartment's contents, including furniture and appliances. Larger households often require 10 x 10 storage units, which can hold the belongings of a one-bedroom or small two-bedroom home. For larger moves, renters may choose 10 x 15, 10 x 20, 10 x 25, or 10 x 30 storage units, which can store the contents of multi-bedroom homes, large furniture pieces, and appliances. Amenities That Matter in Cold Weather Climate controlled storage units 24 hour storage units car storage units Making Storage Easy to Find Nationwide With thousands of facilities listed across the United States, US Self Storage helps renters quickly identify storage solutions that fit their schedule, location, and budget. Customers can explore available units, compare amenities and access hours, and reserve storage space through US Self Storage, making it easier to secure storage ahead of a winter move. As more renters plan moves outside the traditional summer season, resources like US Self Storage continue to help consumers make informed decisions about protecting and storing their belongings. About US Self Storage US Self Storage

Media contact:

Victor Dante



855-466-6795

News Source: Search Atlas

23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English Company: Search Atlas United States EQS News ID: 2440002

End of News EQS News Service 2440002 23.11.2026 CET/CEST