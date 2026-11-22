AB de Villiers Claims All Aussies Knew of 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal

South African cricketing great AB de Villiers has claimed that every Australian player was aware of the ball-tampering during the 2018 South Africa-Australia series, expressing“zero per cent doubt” that the team had deliberately crossed the line even before the infamous Cape Town Test.

According to com, de Villiers made the remarks while responding to recent revelations by Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as Sandpapergate.