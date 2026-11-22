Nepal PM Balen Shah Urged to Resolve Trust Deficit During India Visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 (ANI): Former Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that Prime Minister Balen Shah's maiden visit to India should focus on addressing the trust deficit between the two neighbouring countries and resolving long-pending bilateral issues. He also expressed concern over the lack of consultations with political parties and the President ahead of the visit, describing the approach as unprecedented.

Nepal Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gyawali said,“He has not held any consultations with political parties, and he has not even informed the President about this state visit. This is an unprecedented approach... We hope that he will raise issues of concern to Nepal. Most importantly, since the events of last September-followed by new elections and the formation of a new government-a sense of distance and a 'trust deficit' have emerged between Delhi and Kathmandu. Therefore, he should focus on bridging this gap and restoring trust between these two vital neighbouring partner nations."

Gyawali said that developments since September last year, followed by elections and the formation of a new government in Nepal, had contributed to a sense of distance and a trust deficit between New Delhi and Kathmandu. Emphasising the economic potential of cooperation between the two neighbours, he said India and Nepal could work together to develop value chains and supply chains that would benefit both countries.

“There are certain long-standing, unresolved issues that have persisted from the past. These are not the fault of recent governments; rather, they have remained pending for a considerable time. We need to address these concerns-for instance, issues related to borders or specific provisions within the treaties dating back to 1950. We also seek to amend existing trade agreements to ensure better access for Nepali products to Indian markets. These are matters that require attention. Furthermore, we should explore new avenues for partnership and cooperation, as there remains significant untapped potential. Nepal and India could work together to develop value chains and supply chains, which would be mutually beneficial for both nations,” he further said.

The visit, scheduled from November 22 to 23, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister. During his visit, the 36-year-old Nepalese Prime Minister is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. (ANI)