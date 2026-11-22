Iran Parliament Speaker Urges Unity to Resolve Neither War Nor Peace

Tehran [Iran], November 23 (ANI): Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called for a "clear and operational" approach to end the situation of "neither war nor peace" in the country, stressing the need for national unity and sustainable military deterrence amid continuing tensions with the United States. Speaking at a meeting of the Coordination Council of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Ghalibaf said that the situation could not be resolved through political discussions or mutual accusations. "Ending the situation of neither war nor peace cannot be achieved through politics. Accusing each other of being warmongering or being promiscuous is not the way to end this situation, and the country needs a clear and operational decision and approach," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Leader's emphasis on ending the prevailing conditions, Ghalibaf said the country should not remain confined to clichéd and political discussions, adding that accusing one another of warmongering or compromising would not help resolve the situation. He said Iran had reached a position of military deterrence against its adversaries through the spirit of sacrifice of its armed forces and the "rationality, will, and prudence" of the Commander-in-Chief. He claimed that the US had consequently shifted its priority towards disrupting Iran's internal security, exerting economic pressure and seeking to bring about a collapse from within. "In the face of this enemy's design, the country needs unity, coherence, and sustainable deterrence," he said.

Ghalibaf further stressed that achieving sustainable deterrence was the only way to remove the threat facing Iran and its people, adding that doing so would also fulfil the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. "If we want to remove the enemy threat from our beloved Iran and its people, the only way to achieve sustainable deterrence is to achieve it. If we achieve deterrence, we will have removed the threat from ourselves and have also implemented the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," he said. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) indicated that he was inclined to launch military strikes against Iran after the New Year if a deal was not reached, Fox News reported. Describing the Iranian side as "professional tap dancers", Trump criticised Tehran's approach to negotiations, alleging that it continued talking without making tangible progress. "They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it's all BS," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News. The remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer during negotiations. (ANI)