MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran has begun legal proceedings before courts in the US and four European countries over“war crimes” against Iran, Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing the official Iranian news agency (IRNA).

Speaking at a ceremony honouring the families of children killed in US and Israeli attacks, Ansari said his office was working with the Justice and Foreign ministries and other institutions to document the attacks and pursue claims under international law,

He said Iran had filed a complaint with the Iran-US Claims Tribunal over its 12-day war with Israel in June 2025.

Preparations to file a second complaint over the latest US-Israeli offensive on Iran in February were in their final stages, he added.

“The judiciary's lawyers' centre has taken on the representation of the families of 5,000 people killed, and more than 2,000 complaints have so far been filed in domestic courts,” Ansari said.

He said President Masoud Pezeshkian had renewed his instructions to pursue the cases.

Ansari described bringing war crimes before international courts as a“complex legal process,” saying that authorities had activated a“compensation system” to collect evidence and documents to support the cases.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb 28. Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and on what it described as US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting between the two sides flared again in July.

--NNN-ANADOLU