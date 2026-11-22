MENAFN - The Conversation) Ian“Molly” Meldrum has died aged 83. Born on January 29 1943, Meldrum was a central part of the Australian music scene as a performer, producer, record label owner and critic. He became a Member of the Order of Australia in 1986, and was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame in 2012 and ARIA Hall of Fame in 2014.

Perhaps most importantly, Meldrum was a music fan.

Born in regional Victoria, Meldrum spent much of early life with family members while his mother was suffering from mental ill-health. During this time a love of music came into his life.

He recalled listening to records and radio with his aunts and grandmother. He would be so overcome that he would pretend to conduct the orchestras with a wooden spoon.

Meldrum moved to Melbourne to study law. At university he got a taste for music and industry.

He told stories throughout his life of being struck by that same experience of being inside music, like when he infamously was so overcome by seeing the Beatles in 1964 in Melbourne that he was asked to leave for being“too enthusiastic”.

A budding music career

For a time he appeared regularly on the commercial pop show Kommotion (1964–5), mainly as a dancer alongside icons like Denise Drysdale.

Soon to follow was the pioneering music newspaper Go-Set (1966–74) that placed Australian music alongside the best of international artists and genres.

As a regular columnist, reviewer and interviewer, here Meldrum got the nickname“Molly” from fellow writer and critic Stan Rolfe.

Meldrum's work at Go-Set provided connections and trust between himself, artists and fans.

Although clearly successful, Meldrum did not have a typical“industry mind”. This was perhaps best exemplified by Meldrum apparently not noticing John Lennon had chosen to tell him – before the rest of the media – The Beatles had broken up.

'Do yourself a favour'

Meldrum's work on television with the ABC TV show Countdown is how many Australians and international artists best knew him.

Running from 1974 to 1987, the show was essential viewing. Meldrum's role as host and talent producer made him one of the most powerful people in the Australian music industry.

His support could lift a local artist from obscurity to the top of the charts. The same was also true of international artists like Madonna and ABBA, who broke out on the Australian market earlier and with more force than many other places because of Countdown and Molly Meldrum.

His catch cry,“Do yourself a favour”, began as a way to ensure the ABC show was not drifting into delivering commercials (he couldn't say“go buy this record”).

It became a way to remind us enjoying art is something we can do for ourselves every day.

A champion of art

After Countdown, Meldrum remained in the Australian music industry as a columnist for magazines like TV Week, a presenter on Hey Hey It's Saturday, and as a specialist music reporter for various commercial radio and television outlets in particular.

Always right in the middle of the mainstream of music, Meldrum was a champion of art no matter who was making it. He rejected ideas of“cool” to instead share with his audiences any music he really loved and believed in.

If he thought the rest of the industry got it wrong he told them, like when he stood up for Prince on Hey Hey it's Saturday.

Many recall his mumbling style and apparent nervousness on air – Meldrum was famously called“artfully incoherent” by ABC historian Ken Inglis. I'm not convinced this was a bad thing: it was a sign of authenticity.

Meldrum's famous display of overwhelm when interviewing Prince Charles (now King Charles) endeared him not just to viewers at the time, but to the now monarch who happily recalled the event with affection and only mock annoyance.

Meldrum led by example when it came to making space in the Australian music industry. Supporting artists wherever he could, his style was not to upstage but to simply give a platform and invite audiences to come for the ride.

Although a very private person, his experiences as a queer man were represented (and given his blessing) in the biopic, Molly, and in subsequent media about it.

Meldrum was often on the receiving end of jokes on camera that today can be understood as openly homophobic. But at the time he appeared to be laughing along, or even get to the punchline first – perhaps to protect those who were not as strong as he was able to be.

As a leader in the LGBTQI+ community, Meldrum provided safety and support at a time when much of the industry was hostile to queer voices and people, including at at time when homosexuality was illegal.

A true champion

The music industry called Meldrum as a performer, a journalist and as a producer. In all of those roles he answered and championed Australian talent in particular, including in the creation of the iconic Australian single The Real Thing by Russell Morris in 1969, for which he was a producer.

When I interviewed Molly as a young music journalist and fan in the mid 2000s, he spoke to me with such respect, care and gentleness that I genuinely felt like we were working together to make the interview.

If I stumbled – and who wouldn't get flustered interviewing MOLLY! – he told me not to apologise and just made his stories bigger.

In an industry where people often compete for attention, for cool, and for acceptance, Meldrum gave only enthusiasm and energy.

May that love and energy be his lasting legacy.