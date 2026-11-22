MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv police on Telegra.

“Today, November 22, police received a report of a scuffle near one of the churches. According to preliminary information, the dispute arose from disagreements among individuals over the use and religious affiliation of one of the religious buildings within the historic complex,” the statement said.

Law enforcement officers stopped the confrontation and prevented it from escalating. Police patrols and an investigative team from the local police unit are currently working at the scene.

Two complaints have been filed with the police by participants in the incident. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Prosecutors seeking to return Pochaivcomplex to state ownership

As Ukrinform reported, on November 13, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal definitively rejected the monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate's request to restore its right to use the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church, together with the Refectory Chamber, on the grounds of the Upper Lavra.