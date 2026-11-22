MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered on the 47th floor in thein New York City and are investigating if below deal is fair:

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD ) related to its merger with EverBank Financial Corp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, WaFd shareholders will own approximately 40.825% of the combined company. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS ) related to its sale to HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Blue Ridge Bankshares shareholders are expected to receive 0.086 shares of a share of HomeTrust for each share they own. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC ) related to its sale to Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the pre-Merger Fulcrum stockholders are expected to own 5.0% of the combined company and the pre-Merger Slate stockholders (inclusive of those investors participating in the pre-closing financing) are expected to own 95.0% of the combined company. The percentage of the combined company that Fulcrum's stockholders will own as of the close of the Merger is subject to adjustment based on the amount of Fulcrum's net cash at the closing date. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. (OTC: MSWV ) related to its merger with First Community Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Main Street shareholders are expected to receive 0.6174 shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. common stock for each share of Main Street common stock. Is it a fair deal for you?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.