MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the two leaders will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said earlier at a press briefing.

Following the bilateral talks, the two leaders will jointly address a press conference. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali Prime Minister and his delegation on the same day.

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah during his visit. Shah will additionally call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The Nepali Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation.

A separate 52-member delegation comprising business representatives will also participate in the visit at their own expense.

According to Nepali officials, securing additional air entry routes from India, obtaining substantial financial assistance for reconstruction following the devastating floods of August 26, and securing concessions from India on trade and transit are among the key priorities of the Nepali government.

On India's part, securing access to Nepali airspace and improving the investment climate for Indian businesses in Nepal, particularly in the energy sector, are among its major concerns, the officials said.

The bilateral discussions are expected to cover post-flood reconstruction assistance, energy, trade, connectivity and broader cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The two sides are also expected to unveil a Joint Vision Document titled "Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat" (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India), which will set long-term bilateral goals and concrete targets for cooperation.

During the visit, the two countries are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation and lay the foundation stones for new projects.

According to Nepal's Foreign Ministry, discussions will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in areas including trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.