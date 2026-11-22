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COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's The COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Market Shows Promising Expansion with a Projected CAGR of 8.4%

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The landscape of COVID-19 testing has evolved significantly, with saliva-based screening emerging as a promising alternative to traditional swab tests. This shift is driven by the demand for more comfortable, accessible, and scalable testing options. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, and regional outlook for the COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market

The market for COVID-19 saliva screening tests has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.28 billion in 2025 to $4.69 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the discomfort associated with swab-based tests, the necessity for frequent screening, heightened infection control awareness, demand for scalable testing solutions, and responses to public health emergencies.

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Looking ahead, the COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is forecast to reach $6.46 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key contributors to this future growth include pandemic preparedness strategies, the rise of decentralized diagnostic systems, increased workplace testing initiatives, demand for cost-effective mass screening, and ongoing innovation in saliva-based testing technologies. Important trends anticipated during this period include a shift toward non-invasive testing methods, broader community-wide screening programs, greater acceptance of self-collection tests, deployment in busy public settings, and integration with workplace health and safety protocols.

Understanding the Advantages of COVID-19 Saliva Screening Tests

COVID-19 saliva screening tests hold considerable promise compared to traditional nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab techniques. Their potential benefits include easier accessibility, increased patient comfort, cost savings, and improved safety for both patients and healthcare workers. These advantages enable the development of new testing strategies and approaches to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic on a larger scale.

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Healthcare Spending as a Key Driver for Market Expansion

The rising healthcare expenditure globally is a major factor supporting the growth of the COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market. Healthcare spending encompasses costs related to medications, hospital services, doctor consultations, medical devices, and public health programs. This increase is fueled by advancements in minimally invasive surgeries, innovative diagnostic technologies, enhanced research and development activities, broader utilization of medical services, and specialty drug use. Greater investment in healthcare resources facilitates the adoption and optimization of saliva-based COVID-19 testing, promoting better pandemic control and improved health outcomes. For example, in December 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported a 7.5% rise in national healthcare spending, reaching $4.9 trillion compared to the prior year. Such trends illustrate how growing healthcare budgets are enabling market growth.

Regions Leading Growth in the COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market. The report also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to remain a dominant player, supported by its healthcare infrastructure and innovation capacity, while other regions are poised to show varying growth rates driven by local needs and healthcare developments.

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The COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Market Shows Promising Expansion with a Projected CAGR of 8.4% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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