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Cordyceps Sinensis Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Cordyceps Sinensis Market Is Projected to Reach $2.15 Billion by 2030 Due to Growing Industry Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cordyceps sinensis market has been experiencing rapid expansion, driven by various factors ranging from traditional medicine to emerging wellness trends. As consumer awareness of its health benefits grows, the market is set for substantial developments in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future prospects shaping this dynamic sector.

Market Size and Growth Projections for Cordyceps sinensis

The market for Cordyceps sinensis has seen significant growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $1.32 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This historic growth has been largely fueled by widespread use in traditional medicine, scarcity of natural Cordyceps, strong demand across Asian markets, recognized medicinal advantages, and consumers' readiness to pay premium prices.

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Looking ahead, the Cordyceps sinensis market is forecasted to grow even more swiftly, reaching $2.15 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.3%. This surge is anticipated to be driven by innovations in artificial cultivation, rising global health and wellness trends, increasing interest in sports nutrition, expansion in the nutraceutical sector, and broader acceptance of herbal supplements. Key trends shaping the future include a rising preference for natural health supplements, a shift toward lab-grown cultivation, expanded use in energy and immune-system products, growth in functional food applications, and increased herbal medicine consumption.

Understanding Cordyceps sinensis and Its Health Benefits

Cordyceps sinensis is a type of ascomycete fungus rich in various bioactive compounds, including Cordycepin (3'-deoxyadenosine), Cordycepic acid (d-mannitol), and essential vitamins such as E, K, B1, B2, and B12. It also contains carbohydrates, proteins, sterols, nucleosides, and other important elements known for their medicinal properties. Traditionally, Cordyceps has been used to boost energy, improve appetite and stamina, enhance libido and endurance, and regulate sleep patterns.

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Lifestyle Diseases as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

The growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is expected to significantly boost the Cordyceps sinensis market in the coming years. Lifestyle diseases, also referred to as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), typically arise from long-term habits and personal choices. Cordyceps has been linked to potential cholesterol reduction, which can benefit people suffering from cardiovascular issues associated with lifestyle disorders.

For example, in May 2025, the UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported that between 2023 and 2024, approximately 64.5% of adults aged 18 and older in England were classified as overweight or obese, an increase from 64.0% the previous year. This rising incidence of lifestyle diseases is a key factor driving demand for Cordyceps sinensis supplements.

North America's Leading Role in the Cordyceps sinensis Market

North America held the largest share of the Cordyceps sinensis market in 2025, standing out as the dominant region globally. The market also encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional growth patterns.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Cordyceps Sinensis Market Is Projected to Reach $2.15 Billion by 2030 Due to Growing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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