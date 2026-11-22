Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

US Flash Manufacturing PMI (Sept.)

US Flash Services PMI (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) (Q4) EPS of $1.17, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) (Q3) EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.59 in the prior-year quarter.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) (Q3) EPS of one dollar, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

1911 Gold (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ucore Rare Metals (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Sept.)

Conference Bd - Consumer Confidence (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) (Q3) EPS of $6.34, compared to $2.35 in the prior-year quarter.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) (Q3) EPS of $3.89, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) (Q2 ) EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.36 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Featured Earnings

George Weston (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) (Q2) EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Second estimate GDP (Q3)

Initial jobless claims (Nov. 20)

Durable Goods (Oct.)

Personal Income (Oct.)

Consumer Spending (Oct.)

New Home Sales (Oct.)

Federal Reserve Beige Book

Featured Earnings – Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) (Q3) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) (Q3) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B

(NYSE: BMA) (Q3) EPS for gain of $1.44, compared to loss of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Featured Earnings - EverGen Infrastructure (Q3) EPS for gain of four cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Falco Resources (V) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S. Markets are closed for Thanksgiving

Canada -Economic Lookahead (Sept.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,600 (-0.3%) in August, after edging down by 15,700 (-0.1%) in July. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 57,200 (+0.3%) in August.

Canada Featured Earnings

BQE Water (V) (Q3) EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.41 in the prior-year quarter.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 13 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (V.V) (Q3) EPS for gain of 0.5 cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Advance U.S. Trade Balance in Goods (Oct.)

Wholesale Inventories (Oct.)

Retail Inventories (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Chagee Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CHA) (Q2) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) (Q3) EPS for gain of 10 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

TRX Gold (T)(Q3) EPS of four cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Zoomd Technologies Ltd (V) (Q3) EPS of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.