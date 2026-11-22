MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

I view the European Union's (EU) threat to impose visa restrictions on Saint Lucia and other OECS countries unless they terminate their Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIP) by 2028 as economic bullying, bordering on modern-day economic colonialism. This is a familiar tactic employed by powerful economies, including the United States, where economic and political leverage is used to pressure smaller nations into complying with their demands, irrespective of the consequences.

The EU has every right to protect its borders and demand safeguards against money laundering, organised crime and security threats. However, there is a fundamental difference between strengthening regulatory oversight and demanding the elimination of an important source of development financing.

For small, vulnerable economies like Saint Lucia, the loss of CIP revenues could have serious fiscal consequences, forcing governments to increase taxation, cut essential expenditure or borrow more, with implications for economic growth, employment and debt sustainability.

What makes this particularly concerning is that Saint Lucia and its OECS partners are parties to the CARIFORUM–EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which recognises the development needs and vulnerabilities of Caribbean economies.

How does the EU reconcile its commitment to sustainable development through such arrangements with demands that could undermine the fiscal stability of its smaller development partners?

From my perspective as an international trade professional and trained negotiator, Saint Lucia and its OECS partners should not simply capitulate. They should collectively quantify the potential economic injury and pursue structured negotiations with the EU, exploring the EPA's consultation and development cooperation mechanisms, alongside other available diplomatic options. There is room under the EPA to negotiate stronger regulatory safeguards, reasonable transition periods and, if termination is unavoidable, economic adjustment assistance and alternative development financing.

I am not suggesting that CIP programmes are without shortcomings or that our economies should depend on them indefinitely. Economic diversification is essential, but it cannot happen overnight. The fundamental issue is whether powerful nations should be able to compel smaller, vulnerable economies to dismantle legitimate sources of development financing without meaningful consultation or consideration of the consequences.

After all, this issue is much bigger than preserving 30 jobs or the additional cost and inconvenience of obtaining a Schengen visa. It raises fundamental questions about economic sovereignty, fiscal stability and the rights of small states to pursue their own development priorities.

Nigel Edwin