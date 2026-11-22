Gliomas are the most common primary brain tumors, representing around 80% of all primary malignant and central nervous system tumors.1 Worldwide, it is estimated that approximately 260,000 new cases of glioma are diagnosed annually, including nearly 70,000 in China. 2,3 IDH1 or IDH2 mutations are recognized as key oncogenic drivers in the pathogenesis and progression of glioma, found in approximately 70% to 80% of Grade 2 or 3 gliomas, including astrocytoma and oligodendroglioma.4

The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral ranosidenib versus placebo in participants with postoperative residual or recurrent Grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma carrying IDH1 or IDH2 mutations who have previously received only surgical treatment. Following Blinded Independent Review Committee (“BIRC”)-confirmed disease progression, eligible participants in the placebo group may cross over to receive ranosidenib.

The primary outcome measure is progression-free survival (“PFS”) assessed by BIRC according to Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) 2.0 criteria. Secondary outcome measures include investigator-assessed PFS, time to next intervention (TTNI), tumor growth rate (TGR), objective response rate (ORR), overall survival (OS), safety, and quality of life. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT07912398.

This registrational trial plans to enroll approximately 210 patients in China. The leading principal investigators are Professor Jinsong Wu of Huashan Hospital, Fudan University and Professor Xiaohui Ren of Capital Medical University Beijing Tiantan Hospital.

About Ranosidenib

Ranosidenib is a novel dual-inhibitor of IDH1 and IDH2 mutant enzymes. Mutations of IDH1 and IDH2 have been implicated as drivers of certain hematological malignancies, gliomas and solid tumors. Cytoplasmic mutant IDH1 and mitochondrial mutant IDH2 have been known to switch to the other form when targeted by an inhibitor of IDH1 mutant alone or IDH2 mutant alone. Targeting both IDH1 and IDH2 mutations may provide therapeutic benefits in cancer patients by overcoming this acquired resistance.

HUTCHMED currently retains all rights to ranosidenib worldwide.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first five medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED's current expectations regarding future events, including its expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of ranosidenib for the treatment of glioma and the further development of ranosidenib in this and other indications. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding the timing and outcome of clinical studies and the sufficiency of clinical data to support a new drug application submission of ranosidenib for the treatment of glioma or other indications in China or other jurisdictions, its potential to gain approvals from regulatory authorities on an expedited basis or at all, the efficacy and safety profile of ranosidenib, HUTCHMED's ability to fund, implement and complete its further clinical development and commercialization plans for ranosidenib and the timing of these events. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

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