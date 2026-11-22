MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voters sent a loud message about data centers on Election Day. James Altucher's latest free presentation explains why Musk might be the only one that hears them.

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-four to one.

That was the score when voters got a say on data centers this election. In 44 of 45 completed local ballot measures, voters sided against data center development, according to an unofficial tally.

It was one of the clearest messages of the night. And it wasn't a vote against AI. It was a vote against the giant, power hungry buildings going up next door.

Then Elon Musk weighed in.“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he posted on X the day after Election Day.

He may not have been joking. In his recent free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher argues Musk has a plan that could sidestep the fight entirely.

A Fight That Was Already Brewing

The ballot results didn't come out of nowhere. Altucher says the resistance had been building for a while. “Lawmakers across 30 states have filed over 300 bills to slow these projects down,” he says.“Local communities have killed $98 billion in proposed builds.”

It's easy to see why.“Just one data center can use as much power as 840,000 homes,” Altucher says.“That's the same amount of power for all of Indianapolis.... For one data center.”

That's a lot to ask of a town's power grid. And voters are starting to say no.

The Ultimate Change of Address

Musk's answer is to get the computing off the ground. A SpaceX filing with the FCC lays out plans for one million AI data center satellites. Altucher describes satellites“That can power themselves in orbit. With nothing but the sun.”

Up there, the problems that sank those local projects go away.“Where there's no blackouts. No zoning boards. No town that can tell him no...” Altucher says.

The power is better too. “Up there, solar panels work up to eight times better than on Earth,” he says.“No clouds. No weather. No night.”

That's where the unlikely hero idea comes in. Towns keep their land and their power grids. The AI industry gets room to grow. And the fight over who hosts the next giant facility moves somewhere no one lives.

What's Riding on It

Altucher puts the stakes in dollars. He thinks AI could be“A 25 trillion a year is nearly the size of the entire United States economy.”

If even part of that computing moves to orbit, the spending follows it. Rockets, satellites, solar arrays and the hardware that ties them together all become part of the buildout.

Altucher is most focused on that last piece.“Elon built the brain,” he says.“But he did not build the nervous system.” He believes one little-known supplier provides it, and he names the company in the presentation.

Voters made their choice on the ground. Altucher thinks the next move is overhead.

About This Presentation

Musk Millionaires is James Altucher's free presentation on Elon Musk's plan to“control the AI industry from end to end.” It covers the rockets, the satellites and the sun powered computers Musk wants to put in orbit, and it discusses the one supplier Altucher believes the whole plan depends on. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has spent decades on Wall Street. He has managed money for hedge funds and built AI trading algorithms long before AI was a headline. He was recommending NVIDIA back in 2008, years before it became a household name. His views on markets and technology have appeared on CNBC and Fox Business and in The Wall Street Journal.

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