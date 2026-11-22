Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether ADT, CCC, AYTU, CBNK Are Obtaining Fair Deals For Their Shareholders
The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT)'s sale to Thrive Holdings for $10.00 per share in cash. If you are an ADT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC)'s sale to affiliates of GTCR and Elliott Investment Management L.P. for $7.75 in cash per share. If you are a CCC Intelligent shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)'s sale to Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. for $2.70 per share. If you are an Aytu shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK)'s sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 1.11 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Capital common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Capital shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company. If you are a Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options
On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
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